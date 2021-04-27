Home Decor Ideas From Bollywood Movies





This is the second year of living inside our homes, which has also become our office, our gym and everything in between. If you’re bored and feel like redecorating, we’ve made a list of Bollywood movies that had great interior design. Let’s take a look at some of them. 1. Wake up Sid

Source: YouTube / SonyMusicIndiaVEVO Remember the Aishas studio in Wake up Sid? When the film was released, several young people were inspired by his simple but effective home improvement ideas. While we’re not sure if it’s possible to find such a large studio in Mumbai, we really love the origami, the yellow wall, and the fairy lights. If you’re in the mood, you can paint a wall in your bedroom in a bright color and add a string of lights, some photographs, and maybe a bookshelf to give your room an instant elevation. 2. Dear Zindagi Source: YouTube / SonyMusicIndiaVEVO In the film, Alia Bhatts’ character lives in a large studio with an open kitchen, floor-to-ceiling glass wall, and hanging lamps. It has a raw, rustic feel with subdued walls and a mix of contemporary and antique furniture. If you are a single female living in a studio, you can create a similar vibe by purchasing furniture, lights, and decals from your local furniture market. 3. Salaam Namaste Source: YouTube / YRF Okay, we know that it is not possible to find a house like the one shown in the movie in India. However, you can create a similar vibe by investing in sheer curtains, huge cushions, and furniture in pastel or neutral tones. You can also use vases with fresh flowers around the space to give it a fun touch. Plus, aim for lights with different intensities so you can use them depending on your mood. 4. Ki and Ka Source: YouTube / Eros Now movie preview Although we can only dream of renting or owning such a large property in any part of the country, we can certainly take inspiration from it for interior design. As you can see in the video, neutral furniture is balanced with colorful furniture. Plus, we love the open wooden bookcase. If you can get your hands on second-hand furniture, a few colorful pillows, and glassware. Do you have any other films to add to the list? Let us know in the comments! Social and main image credit: Dharma Productions

