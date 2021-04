How Hollywood got involved with virtual rewards

MPSE Golden Reel Awards guests created their avatars by participating in the virtual event.

In this unprecedented awards season that ended on Sunday with the Oscars, Hollywood corporations and guilds searched for creative ways for viewers to mingle and network at virtual galas. was part of the Zoom meeting and the video game. Held on April 16 and based on Allseated’s ‘exVo’ virtual event system, it started when a guest attended the event and was asked to upload their photo which was placed on their avatar’s head. personal (guests also had the option of adding a company logo). The avatars then entered a virtual event space, inspired by locations in New York and Mexico. Guests used their keyboards to move their avatars around the environment – though some of us also bumped into virtual walls or walked through virtual furniture along the way. Clicking on another avatar opened a zoom chat with that guest. If more people clicked, it turned into a group chat. The pre-show cocktail “took place in a virtual ballroom (there was also a VIP room and sponsor signage throughout), before guests were asked to move their avatars to points around the hotel. a space where they could “teleport” into a theater modeled on New York’s Manhattan Center, where the show aired, with the winners accepting from a distance from their homes. The event space also allowed guests to “teleport” to a photo booth to take photos and, after the show, to an “after-party” hosted on a virtual rooftop overlooking the ocean at sunset which aimed to replicate a Cancun resort. Karen Dunn, director of KMD Productions, the event planner, said she was brought in last October to help MPSE produce the virtual event, with the aim of recreating as much as possible the vibe of its annual gala. in person. After having tested many platforms, they choose the Allseated approach for its interactivity. “After 14 months, the more interactive you can be on a virtual platform, the more people are enjoying it,” Dunn said. “I wasn’t sure if we could replicate the feel of the event in person, but I think we’ve come pretty close. It’s tough.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos