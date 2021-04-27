Palash Sen reveals reason for moving away from Bollywood: ‘our country has no music industry’

Euphoria Palash Sen singer is a household name among indie music lovers. The group has delivered many hit songs over the decades, including their famous song, Maeri. However, the band and the singer moved away from Bollywood.

In a recent interview, the singer revealed that he hadn’t ventured into Bollywood because he wasn’t interested in doing “ji hazoori”. He added that the country did not have a separate music industry, but there was a film industry and music was part of it.

Speaking to Times Now Digital, Palash said, “I had no interest in doing jee hazoori of the big wigs in the film industry. I’ve always written and made songs that I wanted to do. I told the stories I wanted to tell. I can proudly say that we have always made honest music that touched people’s lives. Staying away from the industry and its pitfalls brought me closer to the people. And people have supported us to this day. Unfortunately, our country does not have the music industry. We have a film industry of which music is a part. I never looked for fame and money. I never wanted glamor. I have always been happy to be the leader and the leader of a group. “

He also criticized the concept of remixes in the industry. “Imagine how it makes us feel like creative hunger if we have to remix songs from the 80s and 90s? And it’s too bad and repetitively. Is it that hard to create a new song? The industry Is she running out of new ideas? More than having opinions, I have questions. Too many of them. Unfortunately no one can answer them. Maybe those who can answer are busy looking for one. another song to remix or destroy, ”he says.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda Opens Up About Cold Bollywood Reaction To Rip Last Year: ‘Maybe They Didn’t Like My Acting’

Earlier this month, Palash tested positive for Covid-19. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, he said he took his first vaccine, followed the necessary protocols and boosted his immunity, but still contracted the virus. Although isolated, he was working on new music.