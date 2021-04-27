The Oscars were a big win for the older actors; Most Inclusive Ever – Deadline

Sunday night’s Oscars were the most inclusive of all time in terms of one of Hollywood’s most overlooked areas of discrimination – ageism against older actors.

At 83, Anthony Hopkins was the oldest to win the award for best actor; Frances McDormand, at 63, was the third oldest to win Best Actress, and Youn Yuh-jung, at 73, was the third oldest to win Best Supporting Actress. In two of the acting categories, the Oscar went to the oldest nominees – Hopkins and McDormand. Youn, who is three months younger than her compatriot Glenn Close, was the second oldest in her class.

Four years ago, a report from the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism found that characters aged 60 and over “are rare in films nominated for Best Picture” and that older women and older minority characters. aged are even rarer. He also revealed that there were only two main characters over 60 in the 25 Oscar nominated films for Best Picture in the previous three years, and they were both played by the same actor: Michael Keaton. “What seems to emerge from this survey is that despite all the talk about inclusion in Hollywood, older people are being left out of this conversation,” said Dr. Stacy Smith, one of the co-authors of the report.

Related story Oscars TV Review: Unconventional, Intimate Ceremony Invigorates Hollywood’s Big Night, Makes History

#OscarsSoYoung? Report reveals ageism in Oscar nominated films

“Let me say this bluntly: Ageism is the bias that is generally ignored in the passionate campaign to end racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination. But not ageism, ”said Lee Purcell, chair of the SAG-AFTRA LA Local Senior Performers Committee, during a panel discussion on ageism earlier this month. “People are screaming about the need to be represented in movies and on television – what is called the American scene. Yet people over 60 are both underrepresented and poorly represented, even though we make up over 20% of the U.S. population and are growing rapidly. In ten years, there will be more seniors than those 18 and under. Remember this, the only category that everyone will find themselves in, if they are lucky, is the over 60 category. “

The Annenberg School, she noted, “has done two mind-boggling recent studies, aptly titled ‘Still Rare, Still Ridiculed’, on the crying lack of inclusion of seasoned artists in film and television, which clearly tell us that seasoned artists are almost invisible in film and television. And when we appear, we are often distorted and ridiculed. “

The report found that in the Top 100 Grossing Movies of 2016, of the 4,288 speaking or named characters with discernible age, only 10.7% were 60 or older. “This means that as seasoned artists we don’t have work opportunities,” Purcell said. “And combining ageism and sexism, only 26.4% of all characters over 60 were female, while 73.6% were male, even though females make up a higher percentage of the US population. only men. And 39 of the 100 films analyzed by the Annenberg study did not feature a single woman over 60 as a talking character.

A separate USC study found the same to be true on television; that of the 1,609 talking characters questioned on the programs broadcast between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017, only 9.4% were aged 60 and over.

Jackie Joseph, co-chair of the SAG-AFTRA National Seniors Committee, said that “what is clear to our committee and to myself is that we really need a big campaign, a big loud campaign to put shed light on issues relating to seniors. We know the problems. We’ve been talking about it for years. But now is the time to act. “

Said Purcell: “I agree with Jackie. We need to wake people up with a massive campaign; a commitment to storm the barricades to bring real and lasting change to the last accepted bias – ageism. “