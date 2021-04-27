How the Oscars debunked conventional wisdom about Hollywood vs. Banners

Black Background of Ma Rainey, Minari, Trial of Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Borat Later Film and Nomadland Netflix, A24, Warner Bros., Focus, Amazon and Searchlight



If audiences were truly watching the awards season movies on streaming platforms, then the comparative dominance of streaming titles among the nominees would not have been a key factor in the record breaking ratings for the Oscar night broadcast. last.

It’s no surprise that this year’s Oscars telecast had the lowest ratings of all time (around 9.85 million total viewers, -58% from last year) for such Oscar show. In a year when most Hollywood blockbusters, as well as hopes for full-scale awards season (like Warner Bros. In the heights and Disney / 20th Century Photos West Side Story, both of which had trailers last night) were pushed into 2021 or (as with Paramounts Chicago 7 trial) sold to a streaming platform, the season was dominated by streaming-specific titles and small-scale independent releases.

The fact that it was the lowest rated telecast ever, at least in part, because people haven’t seen a lot of nominated movies should be another reminder that streaming may not be. the revolution it is meant to be. People who subscribe don’t always use these platforms to watch the best of what’s available. But if everyone was watching these Hollywood can’t or won’t make it into streaming titles, think Mank, Sound of Metal, Trial of the Chicago 7, One Night in Miami or Black stockings Ma Raineys, at home, then their (usually deserved) presence in the awards race wouldn’t have been a hindrance.

Of course, it’s not like Promising young woman and Nomadland (the lowest grossing Best Picture winner in many decades for obvious reasons) has exploded at the box office, but at least with the box office revenue you can see when audiences are lying about what they say they want from the movies. We say we want Malcom and Marie, but really, we want Coming 2 America.

As you probably already know, the Best Picture category has been moved ahead of Best Actress and Best Actor, presumably in the hope that the night will culminate with Chadwick Bosemans’ widow giving an impassioned speech in honor of her late one. husband. Alas (for the show), Frances McDormand conquered Promising young women Carey Mulligan or Black stockings Ma Raineyss Viola Davis and thus delivered her second speech in a row a few minutes after Nomadland won the award for best film. Additionally, absent Anthony Hopkins won Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor as the shows deflated the ball from an ending. Boseman wins for Black stockings Ma Raineys has never been taken for granted.

British actors have steadily shaken up potential career rewards in recent years. Think Eddie Redmayne beating Michael Keaton in 2015 or Olivia Coleman beating Glenn Close in 2018. It was almost inexcusable for the producers (or the Academy) to change the order of the awards in anticipation of a melodramatic climax of which they weren’t sure they were doing it. to arrive, in particular (and this is the key) for the last prize of the evening and in a category where the favorites were a deceased actor and an elderly artist who we all knew wouldn’t be in attendance.

Of course, it would have been awkward if Samuel L. Jackson had pitched the Best Adapted Screenplay in 2019 to not Spike Lee, but not at this level. Damn, if Threatenings Steven Yeun or Sound of metalInstead, Riz Ahmed had triumphed, it would at least have been a demographically shattering moment. Yes Manks Gary Oldman had won, well, I guess that would have been a totally improvised speech since no one was predicting his victory for the Netflix original. At least Mank now has twice as many Oscars as Citizen Kane.

Netflix has won 36 nominations this year and seven awards. It’s the best of all studios, while Amazon has won two awards (Editing and Audio Editing for Sound of metal). Of the seven Oscars won by Netflix, four of them were technology wins (Cinematography and Production Design for David Finchers Mank as well as costumes and makeup for George C. Wolfes Black stockings Ma Raineys). When it comes to non-tech categories, especially in high-profile acting, writing, directing and producing categories, major studios (Disney, Warner Bros., Comcast and Sony) have pushed the charts. on streaming movies.

Heck, Paramount could have had a great night out if Aaron Sorkins had pleased the crowds Chicago 7 trial was not (understandably under the circumstances) sold to Netflix. Chicago 7 trial went 0/8 last night despite having a star cast, hot topic and old school movies that are as entertaining as they are good for you studio programmer sensibility that once would have only been ‘a good film . Meanwhile, Searchlight notched its fifth Best Picture winner since 2009, with Nomadland join Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Year Old Slave, Birdman and The shape of water.

McDormand won the Best Actress award while Chlo Zhao became the second woman and the first woman of color to win the Oscar for Best Director. I wrote in December 2017 that part of Disney’s reasoning for buying Fox was to get a seat at the Oscar table. Is this still true at the start of 2021? I’m not sure, not with the spotlights Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilula retire in an uncertain future.

But Disney still has to boast five Oscar wins (including the highest score and best animated film for Pixars Soul) and now they can announce wonders Eternal from Oscar-winning director Chlo Zhao. Plus, to speak as cynically as possible, it’s important that Disney retains 20th century imagery or at least Searchlight as a pricing powerhouse just to further monopolize the mainstream media attention bubble alongside Netflix (which is key to presuming Disney and Netflix rule Hollywood) and preventing rivals from planting the flag as a studio for Oscar-winning awards season hopefuls.

So, yeah, I expect them to push Steven Spielbergs West Side Story and Wes Andersons The French dispatch as hard as expected. Well find out in a few years whether the victories of last night were at the rendezvous or at the end of an era.

Speaking of rivals, Warner Bros. Judas and the Black Messiah won Best Supporting Actor for Daniel Kaluuya and Best Song and Best Visual Effects for Chris Nolans Principle. Comcasts Focus won its only trophy for Promising young woman, which earned writer / director / editor Emerald Fennell the award for Best Original Screenplay. Yuh-Jung Youn won Best Supporting Actress for A24s Threatening and Nordisk Films triumphed with Another round winning the trophy for best international film.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio has secured the rights to an English-language remake with DiCaprio. Film Twitter will protest, but moviegoers in general will show up. Oh, and Sony Classic Pictures The father won Best Actor (Hopkins) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller). The good news is that, without getting into the shoulda won game, the vast majority of nominees in each category were unmistakably worthy, and therefore just about every winner deserved it.

Blame the anti-streaming bias, which is part of the reason why Green book won in 2019. Blame a preference for movie stars and theatrical fare. Or just blame the fact that voters really liked it Nomadland, or that Netflix arguably screwed up by not putting Spike Lees Da 5 bloods at the peak of his Oscar campaign. Whatever the reasons, a year tailored to be dominated by streaming, well, wasn’t.

The Big Ten (photo, director, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, original screenplay, adapted screenplay, international film, and animated film) have all gone on to major studio titles. Does this mean anything for the future? Maybe not, given that two huge factors (Hollywood biggies being delayed and major theaters sold to streamers) will hopefully not be at play once the pandemic is over.

But if Netflix couldn’t win in a year almost entirely devoid of studio classics, what does that say about their influence as a reward machine? And if Oscars filled with streaming specific nominees led to record ratings, what does that say about the so-called streaming revolution?

