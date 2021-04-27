Broadway Rose’s Latest Is A Comfortable Fit For Your Living Room (Review Of Last Five Years)

Cathy and Jamie are smart, artistic, interesting and warm.

Well, actually? She is as blindly trusting as a Border Collie puppy. And he’s cute, but sort of a tool.

Nevertheless, you should invite them to your home this evening.

Practically, of course.

Broadway Rose Theaters Latest Streaming Musical The Last Five Years is a delicate two-in-time story that spans a tender-to-evil five-year romance.

Composer and librettist Jason Robert Browns 2002, the off-Broadway hit divides the timeline between aspiring novelist Jamie (played by Jeff Rosick) and aspiring actress Cathy (Kailey Rhodes). Jamie tells her side in a linear fashion, from the moment they meet. Cathys rewinding, starting his story from the day he packed his bags.

It’s a precise and delicate dance as these twin accounts intersect in time. Rhodes draws the most difficult role, tracing the stages of their relationship back and forth in heels.

Turning the conventions of romantic comedy upside down, the two lovers do not address and rarely face each other. The songs are solos. There is only one duo. (It’s a doozy, a wonderful seven-minute sob festival.)

Innovation? Thing? Either way, under the tight-fitting direction of Sharon Maroneys, the sliding structure works, grabbing our attention and amplifying the emotional impact of each musical number. As Jamie and Cathy cross paths, following the ups and downs of their careers, their fights and their final breakup, the musical two-iron asks: What are we focusing on in our relationships? Where are our blind spots? Have you ever felt like you lived in a different relationship than your partner?

You will laugh. You tear up. Because you are watching at home, you can beat the coffee table and scream as often as you need to, girl, Why are you with him

The Last Five Years is an all-sung musical with no dialogue, a subgenre that always performs best live. (The exception is Cats. Cats are terrible in all mediums.) A film version, starring Anna Kendrick, arrived and left in 2014. It’s better than that. With its unique cityscape backdrop, few costume and prop changes, and a quartet of instrumentalists, the show offers a comfortable fit for your living room.

In addition to the social distancing, masking and cleaning measures followed by theater company Tigard during rehearsals and filming, Rhodes and Rosick were vaccinated against the COVID virus, Broadway Rose reports.

The two protagonists shine in their roles. Maybe a little too much. Initially, the two express a bouncy exuberance that goes beyond their characters. He hits his first number, Shiksa Goddess, too fast. For her angry mini-anthem, See Im Smiling, she’s too angry.

Maybe the actors are happy to come back to work on a real stage. Perhaps it is the energizing flow of these overloaded antibodies, induced by mRNA.

Its clear Cathy and Jamie don’t match right off the bat. Nonetheless, the actors keep them convincing. Rosick admirably merges the selfishness, charm and ambition of Jamies. Rhodes, going from anger to joy, discovers an almost extinct confidence and drive in Cathy when we meet her. The two plunge the hearts first into the Browns affecting the score.

Beautifully performed by Music Director Brian Michael and his band, Browns’ songs are purposefully intimate, constructing their melodic stories without extravagant and mind-boggling silver notes. The lyrics are not too stuffed. The phrasing flows naturally. Imagine, Sondheim, decaffeinated.

You could spend an hour clicking through this endless carousel of Netflix recommendations, scrolling for something as captivating, funny, and overwhelming as this tag-team tearjerker.

Or put a pin in this banner. And tonight, make a virtual stop at Broadway Rose instead.

Weaknesses: Without the smooth, divided narrative, Cathy and Jamies’ love story would be pretty predictable. Drop them on the same timeline, and that’s your basic boy-girl formula.

Memorable moments: The stories of our lovers meet once on their wedding day. We know their fate. Yet their duo, The Next Ten Minutes, conjure up heartbreaking hope. The number echoes Ten Minutes Ago, the first duet sung by the prince and his future princess in Rodgers and Hammersteins Cinderella. And it’s as close to a fairy tale as this show.

Carry: Relationships would be smoother and last much longer if we could live forever by the time we meet our soul mates.

***

The last five years

When: Available to stream until May 16.

Or: broadwayrose.orgor 503-620-5262.

Tickets: $ 25 per household for a 48-hour rental; $ 5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail card holders through the Arts for All program.

Lee Williams, special for The Oregonian / OregonLive