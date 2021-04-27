3 Bollywood characters are most compatible with Libra women

Libras are everyone’s balancing zodiac sign. They make great leaders and want to see equality everywhere. So these 3 Bollywood heroes are the most compatible with any Libra girl.

Kabir Dewan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Kabir Dewan, played by Abhay Deol is a perfect example of the type of partner a Libra girl should be looking for. In the film, Kabir always maintains a good balance between Arjun and Imran as they have a rivalry. Even he also refuses to confront his fiancé initially to tell him that he is not ready to marry her. These are Libra traits that make the character perfectly compatible with Libra women.

Farhan Qureshi, 3 idiots

Another balancing character is Farhan Qureshi, played by R. Madhavan. He is calm throughout the film and maintains a balance between Rancho and Raju when they are involved in an argument. He is also afraid of confronting his father to talk about his dreams and quit engineering. But other than all that, he is shown to be a gentle person.

Aditya Kashyap, Jab we met

This character was played by Shahid Kapoor and this character is another perfect example of what a boy should be for a Libra woman. Aditya helps Geet escape her house using her diplomatic wit, then he helps her again to bring her home. In the meantime, he keeps a balance between Geet and his family and Anshuman so that no one knows the real truth.

