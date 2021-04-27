5 best NBA field players who deserve an Oscar, ranked

NBA watchers know it’s Oscar season. The world is always lit up by the Oscars. During this odd year to say the least, audiences and fans alike were heartened to be able to celebrate their favorite actors and actresses at one of the biggest entertainment events of the year.

But sports fans should celebrate too – and in the game of basketball there are a ton of amazing actors we all need to celebrate. No, they don’t play in the series or in the last film: these maestros are the real virtuosos of the game on the court. Baiting fans, fellow players, and even referees is its own (boring) art form, and in honor of Oscar season, we have the five biggest players in the NBA on the court. Ready and… action:

NBA Oscar nominees:

5. Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

There are NBA players who flop and sell contacts in order to make their money (more on that later), and there are those who do it just to annoy people. Marcus Smart falls into this second category, and boy does he have a knack for it. His CV isn’t as long as the other names you’ll see in this leaderboard, but his peak performance just might be the highest of anyone on this list. Take a look at this:

So, uh, here’s the thing – you can get hit with an elbow AND a flop. And when you’re Marcus Smart, you haven’t earned the benefit of the doubt. Because pic.twitter.com/W5wJvSESdy – CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 28, 2018

Bravissima, Mr. Smart. Ask someone from CG for Explosives in the post, and we’ve got a natural fit for the next big star in the NBA. There was literally no reason for this flop, but we’re very happy that a stuntman of Marcus Smart’s caliber is playing in this league.

NBA Player Acting equivalent: Tom cruise

4. Draymond Green

Draymond Green is here because of his passion for acting in the NBA. He doesn’t sell very hard like Marcus Smart, nor is he really very subtle with his performances. Green instead makes his money on vocal performances.

After a flop, you may see him physically and verbally chasing after the NBA officials. He knows the call won’t be reversed, so he’s just trying to cause as much trouble as possible. Green has what is called in business the gift of smudging. He is not very subtle, but man does like to talk. Plus, he’s a feared and respected defender off the flops, so he adds a lot of gravity to his performance just through his aura.

NBA Player Acting equivalent: Edward Norton

3. LeBron James

You know, for someone who isn’t exactly the best free throw shooter in the NBA (70.3% this season), LeBron James really enjoys selling contact, even when there isn’t:

LeBron with the Oscar-winning flop pic.twitter.com/NS88rkj7QZ – Josiah Johnson (@ KingJosiah54) March 1, 2020

It’s not even the worst. As early as 2016, there were analysts who were already doing retrospectives on LeBron’s illustrious acting career. He’s been in the NBA and has been playing this game for a very long time, and his talent immediately gets him all the calls he wants.

Think about this: LeBron James has never averaged less than 5.5 free throw attempts per NBA game. For him, that’s no small feat, especially since he’s much more of a shooter and a facilitator now. His career is long and absurdly prolific, and as a contender for overall GOAT status, James has proven to be very versatile in his skills outside of acting.

NBA Player Acting equivalent: Sir Christopher Lee

2. Joel Embiid

If you’re looking for the perfect NBA marriage between Draymond Green and Marcus Smart, meet Joel Embiid. He is the float child of the two, and much more.

At 7’2 and nearly 300 pounds, Joel Embiid is expected to be one of the most steadfast players in the NBA. And even:

The NBA gave Joel Embiid a flop warning and took over the Drummonds tech that kicked him out last night, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/X7giIAaeHg – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 24 october 2018

Look at this performance. That’s all the Marcus Smart flair, with just a hint of subtlety, mixed in with all the trashy talk we love so much about Draymond Green’s performances. Embiid is one of the greatest players in the NBA and his biggest heel, and you see it all in this highlight. Add to that the fact that he sold it in the dying seconds of a close game, and it’s an all-time performance.

This specific highlight actually earned Embiid a league historical warning, and he has a history of turning in performances like these. If there wasn’t one more actor on this list, Embiid would be a shoe for this year’s NBA Best Actor award.

Much like the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid has built a reputation for being fair shy of real glory. Who does it look like?

NBA Player Acting equivalent: Leonardo DiCaprio

1. James Harden

You knew who would top this NBA list.

James Harden perfected the art of efficient scoring. His three main courses are three runs, layups and free throws, and he draws aparcel of them. In fact, despite his scoring average which has dropped sharply this season in the presence of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, The Beard is still sixth in the NBA in free throw attempts, at 7.5. He is second only to a mix of offensive solo engines and paint specialists (Giannis, Zion, Trae Young, Bradley Beal and Jimmy Butler).

Harden’s acting style is by far the most subtle of all these brilliant theaters. He doesn’t flop or do anything spectacular, and he’s one of the most knowledgeable players in the NBA for referees. Much has been said about his contact selling technique, and it has been debated as a legitimate strategy for tagging guards.

The beard is an absolute chameleon when he acts, even when the calls don’t go his way:

Heres James Harden trying to make his way to the line with 4 seconds left – thank you for not falling into it. #OKCvsHOU pic.twitter.com/WlRwgIilaD – Jason Cree (@JasonCreeLV) February 10, 2019

You’re lying to yourself if you don’t believe even a little wacky contact has taken place. And that’s because James Harden just gets lost in his performances. He’s not spectacular – he’s just the best, most trusted player in the NBA right now.

NBA Player Acting equivalent: Tom hanks