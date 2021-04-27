Hollywood is way smarter than you [PHIL-OSOPHY]





In most cases, movie theaters no longer use the traditional movie format I grew up with. Since around 2000, digital projectors have been the industry standard. I wonder out loud if this is roughly the same timeline that the most popular movies have stopped being treated as the best movies by the Oscars, movie critics, and the Golden Globe Awards. Perhaps the best-known award in American cinema, the Oscars are presented annually to actors, directors, producers and film professionals who work with and for the people they vote for. The Phil Paleologos Showgifted film and talkie critic Jason Kent – heard on Fridays at 9.45am – mentioned Oscar winners. Jason asked when and why are multi-million or even billion-dollar blockbuster movies barely mentioned compared to what beautiful Hollywood people choose as what’s best for us? It was never like that. We would love to hear your opinion on this or call live Friday morning. Sidetracking for a moment, a standing ovation to Anthony Hopkins, 83, for winning the Best Actor award for his role in The father. Here is a point of reference. In 2018, Avengers: Infinity War raised 10 times more money than the Oscar winner for best photo, The shape of water, which generated $ 63.9 million in ticket sales versus $ 678 million for the Marvel movie. Over 10x the money, but just one Oscar nomination, for best visual effects – and it didn’t even win. So let me ask you: what does Hollywood know that we don’t know? Are we all so blind to the filmmaking process that we just don’t see the greatness when it is presented to us? Or is the answer simpler: do Hollywood elites just like to congratulate themselves on a job well done, while the public says otherwise? I guess the whole entertainment industry needs to be smarter, better read, and a lot better informed than you. Ask them! Phil Paleologos is the host of The Phil Paleologos Show on 1420 WBSM New Bedford. It can be heard on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @PhilPaleologos. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. WATCH: Most famous actress born same year as you Many of the actresses in this story have not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the altruistic and philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their fame. In an age of turning the storyline on societal norms, many of these actresses use their voices and platforms to advocate for those that are otherwise unknown. WATCH: The most famous actor born every year







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos