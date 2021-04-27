Disneyland hosts the symbolic awakening of Sleeping Beauty’s castle

Ahead of the soft opening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for cast members this week, the Disneyland Resort has had a symbolic Sleeping Beauty Castle awakening.

The event was designed to once again welcome the cast members returning to Disneyland and to thank those who have worked throughout the shutdown. Here are a few words shared by the management team:

Josh D’Amaro: President, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products:

Walt Disney’s lamp has become a beacon of hope and optimism that Disneyland will reopen and again be a source of joy and inspiration to the whole world. We have an incredible week ahead of us, which of course we’ll end with a real wake-up call from our Anaheim theme parks on Friday. But before this milestone day, it is important that we come together to recognize and celebrate the contributions of our actors. Standing here in the glow of Walt’s Lamp, I can’t help but think of the thousands of cast members, crew members, and imagine the years we’ve brought our parks, hotels, hotels and resorts to life. stores, our cruise ships and our adventures. over the years. I want to thank you all for being part of our team. And I look forward to having more of you at work each day as we prepare to wake up this happy place.

Ken Potrock: President Disneyland Resort:

After 412 days of closure, unbelievably as it sounds, it’s incredibly moving to finally be when we’ve all been waiting. As we prepare to reopen our doors and bring the magic back to the happiest place in the world. I am very happy to welcome guests back to our parks, and tonight I am delighted to celebrate you; our amazing cast members. I am here at the casting window, which is a very special place in this beloved seaside resort. This window has been dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Disneyland to pay tribute to our actors past, present and future, for making millions of guests around the world happy every day. As Walt said, “It takes people to make the dream come true,” and our Disneyland cast members have been bringing Walt’s dream to life for over 65 years.

We all know that you are the real spark that lights up our resort. When our guests tell us how much they missed, the joy that Disneyland brings to their lives, what they really mean is the joy that you bring to life in everything you’ve been doing since joining this Amazing team this past May, I had the honor to work with an amazing group of people who have been truly resolute in their determination to reopen the resort, bring our actors back to work, and help our community recover. I know our community is celebrating with us tonight, I have no doubt, and we also celebrate them and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for their support over this past year. We’re stronger together and there is a big, beautiful tomorrow ahead for all of us, I want to thank the cast members who have been working throughout the shutdown, where they are making magic at Downtown Disney and Buena. Vista Street, maintaining the magic while our parks and hotels remain closed or work from home as we develop the new Disneyland Resort experience. I am extremely grateful to each of you. As the excitement and anticipation of our reopening grows and we make the final preparations for this momentous and symbolic moment. I especially look forward to meeting you, the creators of magic at Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Resort Ambassadors:

On the eve of this historic moment, I imagine the excitement that the original cast members surely felt in 1955, the night before Disneyland’s opening day. I can’t imagine the pride they must have felt watching Main Street USA and anticipating what Disneyland was going to mean, not only to us the cast members, but to the whole world.