Entertainment
Disneyland hosts the symbolic awakening of Sleeping Beauty’s castle
Ahead of the soft opening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for cast members this week, the Disneyland Resort has had a symbolic Sleeping Beauty Castle awakening.
The event was designed to once again welcome the cast members returning to Disneyland and to thank those who have worked throughout the shutdown. Here are a few words shared by the management team:
Josh D’Amaro: President, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products:
Walt Disney’s lamp has become a beacon of hope and optimism that Disneyland will reopen and again be a source of joy and inspiration to the whole world. We have an incredible week ahead of us, which of course we’ll end with a real wake-up call from our Anaheim theme parks on Friday. But before this milestone day, it is important that we come together to recognize and celebrate the contributions of our actors. Standing here in the glow of Walt’s Lamp, I can’t help but think of the thousands of cast members, crew members, and imagine the years we’ve brought our parks, hotels, hotels and resorts to life. stores, our cruise ships and our adventures. over the years. I want to thank you all for being part of our team. And I look forward to having more of you at work each day as we prepare to wake up this happy place.
Ken Potrock: President Disneyland Resort:
After 412 days of closure, unbelievably as it sounds, it’s incredibly moving to finally be when we’ve all been waiting. As we prepare to reopen our doors and bring the magic back to the happiest place in the world. I am very happy to welcome guests back to our parks, and tonight I am delighted to celebrate you; our amazing cast members. I am here at the casting window, which is a very special place in this beloved seaside resort. This window has been dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Disneyland to pay tribute to our actors past, present and future, for making millions of guests around the world happy every day. As Walt said, “It takes people to make the dream come true,” and our Disneyland cast members have been bringing Walt’s dream to life for over 65 years.
We all know that you are the real spark that lights up our resort. When our guests tell us how much they missed, the joy that Disneyland brings to their lives, what they really mean is the joy that you bring to life in everything you’ve been doing since joining this Amazing team this past May, I had the honor to work with an amazing group of people who have been truly resolute in their determination to reopen the resort, bring our actors back to work, and help our community recover. I know our community is celebrating with us tonight, I have no doubt, and we also celebrate them and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for their support over this past year. We’re stronger together and there is a big, beautiful tomorrow ahead for all of us, I want to thank the cast members who have been working throughout the shutdown, where they are making magic at Downtown Disney and Buena. Vista Street, maintaining the magic while our parks and hotels remain closed or work from home as we develop the new Disneyland Resort experience. I am extremely grateful to each of you. As the excitement and anticipation of our reopening grows and we make the final preparations for this momentous and symbolic moment. I especially look forward to meeting you, the creators of magic at Disneyland Resort.
Disneyland Resort Ambassadors:
On the eve of this historic moment, I imagine the excitement that the original cast members surely felt in 1955, the night before Disneyland’s opening day. I can’t imagine the pride they must have felt watching Main Street USA and anticipating what Disneyland was going to mean, not only to us the cast members, but to the whole world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]