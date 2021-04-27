Entertainment
Cosplay fans It’s your weekend at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival
Live the fantasy at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival on May 1-2!
Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas. (April 26, 2021): It’s time to live the fantasy and celebrate spring this weekend, May 1-2, 2021, at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. Cosplay fans, DC, Marvel, Anime, Steampunk and fantasy enthusiasts of all kinds; this weekend is just for you with fantastic costumes of course the outfit of choice! Note that costumes are welcome but not required.
There will be fantastic costume contests for families for adults as well as separate costume contests for children 12 and under. Participants can get all the details and register for the competitions at the Festivals entrance gate at 1:30 p.m. each day. At 12:00 p.m. each day, children can also participate in the fancy fairy initiation ceremony at the Royal Festival Tent.
Costumes are always welcome in Scarborough, but this weekend is all about the fantasy world and we invite everyone to come and show off their cosplay alter egos! Said Doug Keller, general manager of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. He’ll also be one of the best people to watch the season’s shows with comic book and sci-fi characters joined by fairies, gnomes, and all kinds of creatures everywhere you look!
Spring celebration
This weekend is also the celebration of spring at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in commemoration of May 1st. Visitors can join in the fun with the Festival artists by dressing in colorful flowers to welcome spring.
The T-MobileTM sponsored Scarborough Renaissance Festival is a full day of 16th century fun for everyone and it’s all outdoors! In addition to shops and craftsman demonstrations, visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, bird of prey exhibits, mermaids lagoon, chivalry ceremonies and over 25 stages of interactive entertainment. and unique. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, food fit for a king, and more.
Craftsmen invited this weekend include Sea Song Jewelry and Two Tarts Toppers. The limited engagement artists are Celtic Legacy, Drone, The Lynx Show, Gypsy Rox, Here be Pirates, Statue Comedius de Marbelous and Accidental Acrobats. The full non-stop entertainment schedule and list of stores (including over 20 new ones) can be found at www.SRFestival.com.
Wines and beers from Germany
The wines featured this weekend at the daily wine tasting events will be wines from Germany and the daily beer tasting events will feature beers from Germany. Tasting events have a limited number of seats available and require a separate ticket. You must be at least 21 years old to attend.
The next theme weekends are Celebrating Chivalry (5/8 & 5/9), Celtic Weekend (5/15 & 16), Legends of the Seas Weekend (5/22 & 23) and The Last Huzzah (5/29 , 30 & 31)).
Visitors should also be aware that many areas of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, such as
like kitchens, games, rides, attractions, etc., only accept cash. Visitors are recommended to bring enough cash for their visit to avoid queues at festival ATMs.
Face masks required
The health and safety of their employees, participants and visitors is the number one priority of Scarborough Renaissance Festivals. They have worked closely with local authorities to ensure that all CDC protocols and guidelines will be followed so that they can organize a safe and fun event for everyone. They have developed comprehensive guidelines and protocols that will be in place for the 2021 season for visitors and participants. These include a face mask requirement, temperature checks, social distancing, and more. All guidelines and protocols can be found on their website at www.SRFestival.com
The Scarborough Renaissance Festival 2021, sponsored by T-MobileTM, is open Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday, until May 31, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., rain or shine. Located in Waxahachie, Texas, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival is just 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 off I-35E.
Admission is $ 37 for adults and $ 17 for children aged 5 to 12. Children 4 and under are always admitted free. Tickets are available online and discounted tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores. A special discount offer can also be found at participating North Texas T-Mobile stores. The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is also sponsored by Dr Pepper.
For more information visit www.SRFestival.com. Facebook & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival). Photographs, videos and / or interviews available on request.
