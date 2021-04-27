10 actors who learned to sing for a role and were great at it

There have been quite a few famous actors who have gained critical acclaim for giving stellar musical performances after learning to sing.

While there have been many naturally talented and classically trained musical singers to make the transition to filmmaking, there have also been countless examples of untrained actors learning to sing for a specific film role. A recent example of the premiere includes Andra Day, the multi-talented singer who won an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by a Woman in a Leading Role for her Billie Holliday tour in United States vs. Billie Holliday.

As for the latter, many actors have also been critically acclaimed for giving stellar musical performances after learning to sing.

ten Gary Busey – The Buddy Holly Story (1978)

Despite his wacky reputation, Gary Busey won the only Oscar of his career for portraying singer / songwriter Buddy Holly in Buddy Holly’s Story. Along with his cast mates, Busey sang himself and really played guitar in the movie.

The film traces the meteoric rise of the 22-year-old pop star and his tragic fall after his death in a plane crash with Ritchie Valens. In addition to learning to sing along with Holly’s trademark voice, Busey also lost 32 pounds for the role.

9 Emily Blunt – Into the Woods (2014)

Even though she would continue to present her singing tips in Mary Poppins Returns a few years later, Emily Blunt said Radio Times that she had “lots of singing lessons” before her first musical performance in Disney’s In the woods. Both films were directed by Rob Marshall.

For the Baker’s Wife’s central role in the latter, Blunt also claimed that she “… always found singing in front of people scary” and that it was a “kneeling experience”.

8 Jeff Bridges – Crazy Heart (2009)

With a hoarse, windswept voice, Jeff Bridges won an Academy Award for his turn as failed country-western singer / songwriter Bad Blake in Mad heart.

To refine Blake’s specific timbre, Bridges thanked famous vocal trainer Roger Love for helping him find the right notes. According to NBCChicago, Love Has Helped The Most Bridges doing “voice exercises on the phone”, even though “Jeff already liked singing when he met me”.

7 Anne Hathaway – Les Miserables (2012)

Vocal trainer Joan Lader helped Anne Hathaway find the perfect vocal tone that earned the actress Best Performance in a Supporting Role for the 2012 musical adaptation of Wretched.

Adapted by Tom Hooper from the Victor Hugo classic, all of the actors in the film sang the songs live while the film was being recorded. According to Deadline, Hathaway trained with Lader twice a week to improve his vocal endurance.

6 Tom Hiddleston – I Saw the Light (2015)

British actor Tom Hiddleston went through rigorous training to shed his English accent and find the southern twang of iconic country-western singer / songwriter Hank Williams inI saw the light.

For his performance, Hiddleston leaned on the help of singing coach Rodney Cowell, story Vanity Fair “There’s a time in a man’s life that he’s never yoded and there’s a time he’s been asked to yodel and it’s a scary moment because you don’t know what sound is going to come out. from your mouth. “

5 Reese Witherspoon – Walking the Line (2005)

Prior to her Oscar-winning performance as real singer June Carter in Walk the line, Reese Witherspoon also enlisted the vocal assistance of Roger Love. All of the songs performed by June and Johnny Cash in the film were sung by Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix.

In addition to Roger Love, Witherspoon and Phoenix trained for six months with legendary country music producer T-Bone Burnett to sound as close to June and Johnny as possible.

4 Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born (2018)

With a low and crass vocal projection, Bradley Cooper spent a year before filming A star is born by training with dialect coach Tim Monich. Cooper also modeled his voice on the iconic Sam Elliot, who plays his father in the film.

Performing his own songs in the film, Cooper’s deep baritone voice as alcoholic country singer Jackson Maine is unlike any character he has played before or since. As a result, Cooper won an Oscar nomination.

3 Renee Zellweger – Judy (2019)

While she’s already flashing her singing chops Chicago, Rene Zellweger had to learn to channel the distinct voice of Hollywood star Judy Garland for her Oscar-winning tour Judy.

According to Variety, vocal coach Gary Catona assisted Zellweger to find the right height and range to accurately represent Garland in the movie. Using a method to help strengthen the muscles around the vocal cords, Zellwegger called Catona a “voice builder,” rather than just a trainer.

2 Tom Cruise – Rock Of Ages (2012)

For her leather rocker and Stacee Jaxx headband in Rock of agesTom Cruise leaned on the vocal coach of Guns N ‘Roses frontman Axl Rose. His name is Ron Anderson. According to Broadway.com, Cruises only previous singing experience arrived at Glee Club at the age of 14.

Although the role does not require an extended vocal range, Cruise was applauded for his willful performance and ability to deliver classic 80s rock hits.

1 Meryl Streep – Fostering Florence Jenkins (2016)

While Meryl Streep demonstrated her ability to sing Mamma Mia!, she received specific training to play an ambitious opera singer with a dreadful voice Foster Florence Jenkins. She won her 20th Oscar nomination for the delicate role.

According to Forbes, Streep took vocal training with her friend and voice coach of Broadway actress Audra McDonald, Arthur Levy. Streep says the training “taught me to sing tunes as well as I could.”

