Man in bulletproof vest killed by LAPD in Hollywood previously shot dead by police





A man who was shot by Los Angeles officers over the weekend had already been shot by police in Rhode Island in 2018, authorities said. Los Angeles County Coroner identified the man as 34 years old Richard solitro. His autopsy was listed as pending Monday afternoon. Solitro wore a bulletproof vest on Saturday when he clashed with cops in Hollywood, the police said. The altercation began when Solitro cut off a police vehicle as officers responded to another call with the car’s lights and sirens on. Solitro driving a black sedan with words and phrases written on it, like King Satan 666, hit his brakes and backed into the car and got out, holding his right hand behind his back. “The officers gave him orders that he didn’t follow, and he started counting down, saying 3 2 1 as he started pulling his hand from his back forward,” said Detective Meghan Aguilar to reporters. At least one officer opened fire, killing Solitro. He was pronounced dead at the scene; no weapons were recovered. In 2018, Solitro was shot and killed by an officer in North Providence, Rhode Island, according to The Journal of Providence. Officers had responded to his home because a family member feared harm to himself. Solitro was shot dead after pointing a replica weapon at an officer, the newspaper reported. A grand jury of Providence in 2019 determined that the filming was legally justified, the Los Angeles Times reported, and Solitro in September pleaded no challenge to the criminal assault using a device similar in appearance to a firearm. LAPD captain Stacy Spell told The Times that the person killed in the Hollywood shooting was the man who was shot in Rhode Island.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos