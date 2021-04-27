Denver entertainment company ready for busy summer events





The owner of an entertainment business that has been hit hard by the pandemic says he is now looking forward to a “busy summer” full of festivals, weddings and shows. Jamie Robinson, who runs JR Light and Sound in Denver, near Downham Market, has adapted his business to survive a difficult period of foreclosure, which has seen more than 100 different jobs drastically reduced to a handful.









– Credit: Jamie Robinson The company, which has seen events such as parties, weddings and shows canceled, has added other services such as pedestrian fencing, movie kiosks and live streaming to its offerings during the lockdown in order to move business forward and provide a way for people to attend socially distanced events. Mr Robinson said cinemagazebohires are popular in the summer as they allow families to attend birthdays and other special occasions, and live streaming of the funeral is in place to ensure that family and friends loved ones who have died can virtually pay homage to him.









– Credit: Jamie Robinson Mr Robinson said: “With the easing of restrictions, we look forward to a busy summer, full of festivals, weddings, parties, theater performances, local village festivals and much more. “We are now returning to schools to support GCSE and A-level students in their drama exams by providing lighting and sound, as well as live streaming to allow parents to watch the performances virtually. . You can also watch: “It was great getting back to doing the work we love and helping all of our clients get back on track.” JR Light and Sound and other volunteers lit up buildings in and around Downham Market last year to mark key events such as Remembrance Day and Christmas, and also to show their appreciation for the NHS and key workers .









– Credit: Archant The owner of the company said: “Even though the last year has been tricky and the work has been limited, we are happy to still have the chance to bring a little joy to everyone. “Seeing all the smiley faces as we drove through the streets and receiving so many kind messages was worth it.”

