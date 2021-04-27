SCOOP: The Real Reason Kartik Aaryan Is No Longer In Karan Johars Dostana 2: Bollywood News





Social media is debating the recent development of Karan Johar who made the decision not to work with Kartik Aaryan in the future. Some are in favor of the director, while some criticize him for the move. Various conspiracy theories do the trick, the most common being Kartik who is unprofessional and causes trouble due to his breakup with Janhvi Kapoor. Bollywood Hungama tried to figure out the real reason for this fallout. Kartik Aaryan got on board Dostana 2 in 2019 for a minimum amount of Rs. 2-3 crore, and at present its market value is up Rs. 10 crore. At first, he asked Karan for an increase in his acting fees halfway through, as his market value had increased significantly over the past two years. While Karan thought it was unprofessional of Kartik to renegotiate the pay halfway, he tried to make up for it with another movie, Mr. Lele. Kartik also agreed to board said film and were all charged for an eccentric ride. But to his surprise, he suddenly found himself replaced by Vicky Kaushal without being notified. Kartik was also upset with Dharma Productions when they gave Shashank Khaitan's.Yoddhato Shahid Kapoor. Although Shahid soon quit, they never approached Kartik for the role anyway, an insider shared with Bollywood Hungama. Later, Karan gifted him with another movie, a cricket story directed by Sharan Sharma of Gunjan saxena Fame. To avoid being dropped from the film, Kartik asked Karan to perform and sign a contract with him. "Meanwhile, Kartik continued to give the reasons for the Covid 19 pandemic not to start shooting for Dostana 2 and Karan didn't push him much either considering their relationship. But when he shot forDhamaka, Karan was upset. They had an indoor meeting where Karan expressed his disappointment. "Kartik was clear he would not shoot Dostana 2 until he signs Sharans then and apparently tells Karan I will shoot for Dostana 2, only after signing the contract for Sharan Sharmas. Karan felt there was a complete lack of confidence and could not commit to the film until the script and script were locked down, the insider added. Karan meanwhile decided to go ahead and start filmingMr. Lelewith Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor from April. The moment when Kartik learned of this development; he informed Dharma Productions that the only dates available forDostana 2this year it was from April. Karan understood what Kartik was doing and quickly berated him for the same. He was really angry with Kartik because Janhvi had to choose betweenDostana 2andMr. Lele. After this incident, Karan and Kartik stopped talking to each other. Karan felt it was unprofessional on the Kartiks from start to finish, which ultimately led to a big crash between the two, with things going wrong. Kartik, on the other hand, felt he was horribly underpaid for the work, as he was certainly the film's main selling point and Karan was breaking his promise of a second film. Kartik also developed issues with Janhvi Kapoor, due to their breakup and it all ended up in a big fight, with money, as always coming to the center. All the issues may have been solved, but the unprofessional character took things on a different tangent and Karan had no choice but to oust him from Dostana 2. Dostana 2 will now be done with a new actor joining Janhvi and Lakshya.

