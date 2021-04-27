Anthony Hopkins Best Actor Oscar Acceptance Speech





Last night’s 93rd Academy Awards came to an abrupt end. For the first time since the 1972 show, when the closing segment was devoted to Charlie Chaplin’s Honorary Oscar, the program did not end with the Best Picture award. Instead, the show ended with both lead actor trophies, ending with the best lead actor award. Although many expected the late Chadwick Boseman to win for his performance in Ma Rainey’s black background, Anthony Hopkins won the honor for his role in The father. However, Hopkins was not actually at the ceremony. Instead, the two-time Oscar winner, 83, was at home in Wales, asleep and completely unaware that he had won the Oscar. “Tony was in Wales, where he grew up, and he was sleeping at 4am when I woke him up to tell him the news,” said longtime Hopkins agent Jeremy Barber. People. “He was so happy and grateful.” Hopkins chose to return home after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “After a year in quarantine and having been double vaccinated he was finally able to return to Wales, and at 83 it was a great relief after such a difficult year,” said Barber. “But he loved the role in The father-it’s his proudest performance – and being the oldest living actor to win in the category means a lot to him. “ This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Although he did not give a speech at the event, the actor took to Instagram to express his gratitude. Hopkins filmed himself giving a late acceptance speech, with the sprawling Wales countryside behind him. “At 83, I didn’t expect to receive this award – I really didn’t,” said Hopkins, who played a patriarch struggling with dementia. “I am very grateful to the Academy and thank you.” Hopkins also paid tribute to Boseman, who died of colon cancer at the age of 43 last August. “I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too soon,” he said. “Thanks everyone,” Hopkins concluded. “I really didn’t expect it.” Annie goldsmith

News editor

Annie Goldsmith is a news editor for Town & Country, where she covers culture, politics, style and the British Royal Family. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos