NEWS OF THE WORLD: Kidnapped and Erased by White Hollywood Saviors

Details Through Dr Myrton Running Wolf

April 26, 2021

Universal Pictures’ Golden Globe and Oscar nominated film “News of the World” takes on Native American history and identity to tell yet another Euro-American fantasy of the legendary Wild West of the Americas, this time stripped almost completely of the Native American presence. I admit I love the Tom Hanks movie starring Paul Greengrass (writer / director) as popcorn entertainment, but I also recognize the genocidal damage that the production and its creators perpetuate. News of the World repackages Native American child abductions, ethnic cleansing, forced assimilation, and war trauma to conjure a fictional tale bordering on whitewashed Western expansionism stripped of native peoples. This continuing trend within the corporate entertainment industry is not difficult to see. In fact, in this case, the producers simply built on the source material a novel of the same name written by Paulette Jiles.

With News of the World, Greengrass, Hanks and Universal Pictures replace the hidden cultural genocide of Native American boarding schools in our nations with a passing mention of agency schools. In the film, the dreaded agency schools are never clearly defined but represent an existential threat from which Hanks’ benevolent character Captain Kidd must save “Johanna”, 11, a Caucasian girl raised by Kiowa Indian raiders. The true story of the theft of Native American children away from their parents, overseen by the U.S. military, is dismissed in favor of Johannas’ mysterious orphan from her adoptive Kiowa family. News of the World hijacks real events to promote a favorable fictional narrative of the uncomplicated westward expansion of Indigenous people. Johannas chose the exotic language Kiowa is embraced and later hybridized by Hanks Kidd in a benevolent act of cultural sharing. This, of course, differs from the historical (and current) practice in the Americas of stigmatizing people who speak languages ​​other than English. Hanks, the warm-hearted Captain Kidd, withholds the real story from living Native American audiences and non-Native Americans – horrific tales of Native American children mercilessly beaten and killed for failing to assimilate to their forced re-education campaigns. Euro-American masters.

Kiowa filmmaker Adam Piron notes that Universal Pictures’ Oscar-nominated film only features two scenes with Native Americans. Under review, the film contains only one scene with American Indians. The other scene replaces the Kiowa Indians with digital doubles in the distance, striking poses reminiscent of The Trail of Tears folklore. In this era of the So White Oscar revival, Hollywood is bragging about its strides in diversity, equity and inclusion. However, according to studies by UCLA and USC, these advances remain essentially cosmetic. Systemic racism continues behind the scenes with a shortage of minority writers, directors, producers and studio directors. The problem is worse with News of the World. Not only are the creative decision-making positions devoid of American Indians, but the on-screen representations are also computer generated. In the first scene, the production couldn’t be bothered to hire native background players, and in the second scene, the Native Americans barely spoke a word. In entertainment industry jargon, these artists are referred to as less than five (lines of dialogue); individuals that the production can regard as day players and pay less. It is a win-win for the financial results of the productions.

News of the World isn’t the only current Hollywood production to erase Indigenous peoples and remove their stories. To build a familiar detective procedural narrative, the Disney-ABC Televisions television series Big Sky, produced by industry veteran David E. Kelley, expels Native Americans from their reserve land and appropriates their current Indigenous women’s tragedies. missing and murdered. The Kelleys drama takes place on land adjacent to my tribal lands, the Blackfoot Indian Reservation in northwest Montana. When asked to expand the narrative of her series to include the current plight of Indigenous women, Kelley dismissed the idea and smugly informed the parties involved to ensure that her name was spelled correctly – Kelley, with two es. “

From Johnny Depps filming as the stereotypical Tonto in Disneys The Lone Ranger to Kevin Costners blatantly casting Asian American actress Kelsey Asbille Chow to star as a Native American in his series Yellowstone (produced by the Paramount Network), performances at red face have become all too common in Hollywood. The powerful industry union organization SAG-AFTRA not only sanctions such performance, but also falsely declares that it is illegal to recognize and request proof of tribal registration when hiring Native American actors. The United States Supreme Court has ruled on numerous occasions that it is not illegal to recognize or seek proof of tribal enlistment, but SAG-AFTRA knowingly continues to reject its misinterpretation of the law and d ” prevent registered tribal members from participating. SAG-AFTRA, WGA, casting directors, corporate studios and self-identified Hollywood Indians all promote this deceptive, discriminatory and illegal mindset. Such systemic racism allows blatant red-faced performances to strip humanity of Native Americans in favor of stereotypes that embrace the leather-and-feather conventions that relegate Native Americans alive, to screen and in our common society, to the infill. of the background.

Unfortunately, several minority filmmakers are following the example of Hollywood Eurocentrism. New Zealands Taika Waititi writes and produces “Reservation Dogs” for FX, a television series about contemporary Native American life, and African-American filmmaker Ava Duvernay does the same for NBC with her series titled “Sovereign.” It seems that Native Americans are unable to tell their own stories. Duvernay has teamed up with a longtime Sundance Institute enthusiast who touts the idea that he and the famous film festival have mentored over a hundred Indigenous filmmakers. The urgent question is – then where are they? Indeed, if there are dozens of Native American filmmakers, why can’t the Sundance Institute cite more than one film in its history written, directed and produced by Native Americans who have received mainstream distribution? Here, native is a slippery term used to justify denial of American tribal people in favor of promoting Australian, Canadian, Central and South American and New Zealand filmmakers.

During this latest presidential election cycle, CNN covered voting status among Asian, black, Latin and white populations. The American Indians have been wiped out, lumped together in a CNN demographic mishmash named Something Else. Many other demographic metrics – education, healthcare, Hollywood diversity reports from UCLA and USC – similarly erase Native Americans. The white saviors of Hollywood, even though they are a minority themselves, are comfortable erasing Native Americans from our traditional media landscape for personal gain. This kidnapping is nothing new. It is simply depressing that the Golden Globes and the Oscars carelessly celebrate this ongoing cultural genocide in our present time, especially when announcing improvements in diversity, equity and inclusion. It seems too practical and familiar that the original inhabitants of this land are so deeply absent and invisible during this final season of awards – a time of giving awards and announcing all the progress that has been made.

Dr. Myrton Running Wolf holds an MA from NYUs Tisch School of the Arts and the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California, as well as a doctorate. in Theater and Performance Studies from Stanford University. He is a registered member of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.