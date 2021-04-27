Lee Kwang Soo leaves famous Korean variety show running after 11 years





Running Man is a hit variety show in Korea (Image: Running Man) By Cheryl Lai-Lim Popular actor cites health concerns as the main reason for quitting the Korean variety show Bulletins Sign up for our newsletters to receive all of our best stories. Bulletins You have successfully subscribed Popular Korean Variety Show Running Man actor Lee Kwangsoo announced today that he will be stepping down from the series. In one published statement By the actor’s agency, King Kong by Starship, the reason for its release was due to health issues from a previous car crash in February 2020. Lee has been undergoing rehabilitation treatment since the accident, but due to the intense physical nature of the show, he has not been able to keep his health in peak condition. (Related: 11 Korean Dramas With The Highest Ratings In 2021: What Haven’t You Watched?) The statement also revealed that the actor had lengthy discussions between the show’s producers, his agency, as well as the other remaining members. Lee ultimately decided that taking time off from the show was the best decision for his physical and mental health. His last recording will take place on May 24 and will undoubtedly be a touching episode for longtime fans.

SBS, the broadcasting station for Runner, also released a statement wishing the 35-year-old actor the best of luck. The statement revealed that talks about Lee’s departure have been under discussion for a long time and that the station respects his decision to step down due to his health concerns. The two members of Runner as well as the production team affectionately named Lee an “eternal member” of the series. Lee is one of seven members of the series’ original cast. Her time on the show has earned her loving nicknames from fans including “Asia’s Prince”, “Giraffe” and “Betrayer”. After he leaves, the hit show will continue with the remaining seven cast members: Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook, Haha, Song Ji-hyo, Ji Suk-jin, Jeon So-min and Yang Se. -chan.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos