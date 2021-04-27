Marathi actor loses two brothers-in-law to Covid, urges citizens to avoid weddings and gatherings





A Marathi television and film actor lost two of his brothers-in-law to Covid-19 in the space of eight days while undergoing treatment at hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The actor, Sandeep Sakore, has now called on citizens to postpone weddings and avoid birthday parties or any type of gathering involving even four to five people. “My two brothers-in-law were in their early fifties and both had no comorbidities. They were both fit and hard-working citizens. They just got the fever first and although we sought treatment early, their health deteriorated quickly. Their deaths shook our families, ”Sakore told the Indian Express on Tuesday. Sakore said one of her brothers-in-law was a farmer living in Chakan while the other worked with PMPML. “Their only mistake, which I believe, could be meeting on a weekend. The one who lived in the city of Pune took his family to Chakan where the other brother lived. The goal was to spend the weekend together. They only stayed together for two days, then the other brother returned to Pune city, ”Sakore said. Sakore said both developed fever and body aches a few days later and were admitted to hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Both sounded great for a few days. We used to chat on WhatsApp. Soon they were put on an oxygen oxygen carrier, and then on ventilators. Both in the space of a week. Their last rites were performed in the same crematorium at Pimpri-Chinchwad, ”he said. Sakore warned that even a reunion lasting a few hours could prove disastrous for families. “In our case, two families were completely devastated. Likewise, in the case of the Lohegaon Air Force officer, two families reunited and four crown members died. We must all learn from this. We must all strictly follow the appropriate behavior of COVID, ”he said. Calling on citizens to avoid gatherings, Sakore said, “Why are people rushing to weddings? If they postpone marriages now, will their children never be able to get married? The auspicious occasions keep coming… I think people are taking unnecessary pressure… They should wait a few months… the corona cases will go away, they can have weddings in a stress free atmosphere. At weddings, Sakore said, people break the cap on the number of participants. “In most weddings, more than the allowed number of people attend and that leads to the spread of the virus. If you stay in a crowd for 20 minutes, you will take the virus home… ”he said. Likewise, the actor said police should keep a close watch on birthday parties. “Young people throw birthday parties on the road and have big meals and have noisy celebrations. They should be brought under control, ”he said. What is needed, the actor said, is strict enforcement of Covid standards. “It doesn’t seem to be happening. In several residential societies, people mingle freely and indulge in card games, chess, carrom…. I think the police should take strict action against such companies by carrying out sudden raids on information from their informants, ”he said. Sakore, who has hosted more than 5,000 functions and shows as a buddy, has appeared in several Marathi television series, including the popular “Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji”. He also played the role of “Sant Tukaram” in a Marathi film.

