Oscars face criticism of Union Station closures
1:36 PM PDT 04/26/2021
through
Kirsten chuba
Commuters spoke of the problems the detours and restrictions at Union Station have caused, especially for passengers with disabilities: “The substandard service to these people is a disgrace.”
While the Oscars hosted a glamorous and innovative in-person show at Union Station on Sunday, organizers came under fire over the weekend for the impact of its production restrictions on people outside of Hollywood.
The station remained open to passengers before, during and after the bus, train, Metrolink and Amtrak use ceremony, but commuters were redirected to the east entrance as production resumed Union Station West , the ticket hall and the large waiting room. – Collections and shared parking have also been moved for most of the month, and this weekend saw a series of street closures, including Alameda Street, Main Street and Temple Street.
Filmmaker Sean Meredith was among those passing through the station on Saturday, where he saw a man in a wheelchair being told he had to make the detour and “started to steam up a bit.”
“I thought if I helped we could convince someone to leave [him] go a few hundred yards from the entrance to the red line instead of all the way around, ”says Meredith Hollywood journalist. “Both guards said no. I begged a little that they should make exceptions; no exceptions, we were told.” Meredith tweeted experience, which gained traction with a #fucktheoscars hashtag.
With the west entrance to Alameda closed, commuters were dispatched on foot along East Cesar E Chavez Avenue to the east entrance; the detour is largely under a dark viaduct with narrow sidewalks and varies from a half to three quarters of a mile depending on the destination.
Meredith also pointed out the hypocrisy in the Academy nomination Camp Crip for the best documentary but not enough accommodation for people with disabilities with the closures.
“For centuries people have fought for the civil rights of different categories of underserved people and for those who were discriminated against in the most disgusting way. Camp Crip makes you cry, “says Meredith THR. “Angeleno users often take it because they can’t afford a car or, for some reason, can’t drive, and some use it by choice. substandard quality offered to such people is a shame. They suffer a lot of indignities due to bus stops without shade or seats, service cuts, crowded buses and long waits between buses. minutes by car could easily take a disabled traveler two hours.It is frustrating that the city, the subway, Amtrak and the Academy all knew that these unreasonable detours would hit vulnerable users and they always went ahead with it. “
A Metro spokesperson said it received no complaints about issues with pedestrian access or disabled Americans over the weekend, but “provided both a shuttle and two specific shuttles to ADA from Access Services to transport customers from Alameda Street at Union Station West to the Patsaouras Plaza Busway at Union Station East to help pedestrians navigate the pedestrian closure. “
The production took care to be inclusive inside the station: the Oscars stage for the first time included a ramp, which the Camp Crip The Twitter account celebrated: “We are delighted to see disability inclusion tonight.” The show also included a fully accessible red carpet and a virtual press room with an American Sign Language interpreter.
During a Sunday morning visit to the station, THR given the area blocked by a strong police presence and very little signage; Limousine and valet reviews were the only clue of an industry event, and many onlookers seemed unaware the Oscars were taking place. Several runners were seen dragging suitcases through the tunnel, and with a Dodgers game allowing thousands of participants in person on Sunday night, jersey fans swarmed the bus area in search of the displaced shuttle stop. Passengers navigating on the south side of the station had to descend a bus ramp to access the platforms. A COVID-19 test site was also near the east entrance.
Michael Schneider, founder of Streets for All, a nonprofit that works to make LA safe for all modes of transportation, criticized the Union Station move when it was announced, and said that “ the situation unfolded exactly as I expected ”.
“The Oscars were given priority and transit passengers got the short end of the stick,” he continues. “The footage of people walking through this incredibly nasty, long tunnel and the guy in the wheelchair having to make a mile-long detour is all I needed to figure out where the city’s priorities were on this.”
Residents of Mozaic Apartments, a short walk from the train station, also made their voices heard online after being surrounded by street closures and some were unable to make the long march to open the streets.
“The Angelenos have always been inconvenienced by the movies, its part of life in Los Angeles,” Meredith says. “Crossing the street because they’re pulling at the cafe is the way of life here, but this Union Station detour is made up of blocks and blocks. Same in Hollywood when it’s at the Dolby Theater, they shut everything down. Hollywood stop and Highland. Those are the two. major transportation hubs; that shouldn’t be happening. “
