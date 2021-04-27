Queen and Prince Philip’s favorite vacation home shares important update











April 27, 2021 – 7:48 a.m. CEST





Andrea Caamano

The Queen and Prince Philip’s favorite holiday home in Scotland has announced it is now open to the public



Good news for royal fans! Balmoral Castle and Estate are now open to the public, having remained closed during the lockdown.

The exciting announcement was shared on Twitter, with the official account sharing a stunning image of the QueenThe Scottish Holiday Home next to the message: “We are OPEN! We missed you all and we look forward to welcoming you back to Balmoral Castle and Estate. Book your tickets today to access the grounds, gardens and grounds. Balmoral exhibitions.

Visitors will enjoy a relaxing day at Balmoral and visit the grounds, gardens, exhibits and ballroom, which is the highlight of the visit.

The ballroom is the only room open to visitors in the castle, the other areas being the Queen’s private residence.

According to the official Balmoral Castle website, “All of the items on it are all brought in from inside the castle for display, these are all items that belong to the royal family and normally live on a wall, shelf or wall. a cupboard in one of the Private Rooms. “

The Queen and Prince Philip photos with seven of their great-grandchildren

This royal residence is one of Her Majesty’s favorite places in the world which she has called a “paradise in the Highlands”, and she often invites other members of the royal family such as Prince charles and Camilla and the duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to join her at the castle.

Located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, the estate is set amongst mountains, lochs and valleys, and is an idyllic location for members of the Royal Family to enjoy their vacation. Her Majesty usually starts the break at the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate, while the castle is still open to the public, before moving into the main house in August.

following Prince philipThis month’s sad demise made it clear how special Balmoral is to the Royal Family, as most of the unseen photos of the family that have been shared to pay tribute to the Duke were taken during their vacation there. .

The royal family have always spent their summers at Balmoral Castle

One photo in particular shared by Zara TindallMike’s husband, showed their daughter Mia enjoying an outdoor lunch with Prince Philip.

Another shared by the Queen and taken by the Countess of Wessex, showed Her Majesty and Prince Philip atop the Coyles of Muick, 30 minutes by car from the castle.

In the photo, the pair beams at the camera, with the Queen wearing a royal green shirt and matching cardigan and tartan skirt.

Philip relaxed with his bucket hat resting on his knee.