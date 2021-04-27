Judge cancels Michael Jackson assault trial





A judge on Monday dismissed the trial of one of the two men who alleged in the film Leaving Neverland that Michael Jackson sexually abused them as boys. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young allowed Wade Robson’s request to dismiss the 2013 lawsuit. The judge said two Jackson entertainment companies involved in the lawsuit had no legal obligation to protect Robson from Jackson. There is no evidence to support the plaintiffs’ claim that the defendants had control over Jackson, the judge wrote. The evidence further shows that the defendants had no legal capacity to control Jackson, because Jackson had full and total ownership of the defendants. The dismissal came after the judge dismissed a similar lawsuit in October by James Safechuck, the other man who alleged sexual abuse in HBOs Leaving Neverland. Vince Finaldi, lawyer for Robson and Safechuck, said the ruling had fatal flaws and would be subject to appeal. If allowed, the move would set a dangerous precedent that would leave thousands of children working in the entertainment industry vulnerable to sexual abuse at the hands of those in positions of power, Finaldi said in a statement. Robson, now a 38-year-old choreographer, met Jackson when he was 5. He went on to appear in Jackson music videos and record music on his label. His lawsuit alleged that Jackson had assaulted him for seven years and that the two companies founded by Jackson had a duty to protect him as an employee of Jacksons in the same way that Boy Scouts or a school would need to protect children from. their leaders. But the judge said the companies were only legal entities controlled by Jackson, not organizations that could control him. Another judge had previously dismissed lawsuits brought by Robson and Safechuck in 2017, ruling that the statute of limitations had expired. But an appeals court revived the lawsuits in early 2020 after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law giving those who allege child sexual abuse more time to prosecute. The allegations took on new life when the pair repeated them in detail in Leaving Neverland, a documentary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and then aired on HBO. Jackson’s estate has categorically and repeatedly denied abusing either of the boys and taking legal action against HBO which is now in private arbitration. Wade Robson has spent the past 8 years pursuing frivolous claims in various lawsuits against Michael Jacksons’ estate and associated companies, Jackson’s real estate attorney Jonathan Steinsapir said in a statement following Monday’s ruling. . Yet a judge once again ruled that Robsons’ claims were unfounded, that no trial was necessary. The Associated Press does not generally name people who claim to be victims of sexual abuse. But Robson and Safechuck have come forward on several occasions and approved the use of their identities.







