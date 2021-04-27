Riz Ahmed: Equality is a “victory for all of us” | Entertainment





Riz Ahmed believes that equality for minority groups is a “victory for all of us”. The 38-year-old actor was the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor Gong at the Oscars for his portrayal of a deaf drummer in “ Sound of Metal, ” and Riz thinks it’s important that he there is a better representation of minority groups in the film. industry. He said: “We all win when we grow together as a culture in a way that allows a lot of people to feel seen and valued.” The London-born actor admits making the film changed his perception of the deaf community, saying “it’s a culture, a way of being in the world.” He told Sky News, “The deaf community is the best listener I’ve ever met because this thing isn’t just about your ears, it’s your attention, your focus, and your body.” Riz also admitted that playing a deaf character was a “huge challenge” for him. He explained, “For me as an actor, that kind of non-verbal communication, drums and sign language, they opened up to me as a performer.” Riz actually spent “months” immersing himself in his role as “Sound of Metal”. The actor was so determined to excel in the role that he spent months learning sign language and playing the drums well. He previously shared, “I spent seven months learning the drums, learning sign language, being immersed in these communities. I’m a workaholic. I really like the structure. I could be a bit. a control freak. “ The “Four Lions” star recalled how he was so excited to film the movie that he couldn’t sleep the night before the cameras started rolling. He added: “I actually found out the day before the scene was filmed that I was doing a weird thing with my face when I was playing the drums. I was like, ‘Why didn’t anyone tell me?’ “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos