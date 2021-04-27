Randeep Hoodas Tackles Bollywood’s Obsession With Star System Is Brutally True And We Can’t Deny It

This is not a new debate that the number of talented actors are being sidelined, not due, and in fact made to believe that they will have to settle for less to survive in the chic world of Bollywood. You will agree that Randeep Hoodas’ talent has been wasted in many films and is truly worth celebrating far more than it has been so far. It’s sad that Bollywood hasn’t done anything to truly appreciate the actor of his caliber.

Bollywood sidelined him and he doesn’t believe in succumbing to the way the glam industry works. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor explained why he prefers to stay away from the quintessential Bollywood lifestyle. He said: There’s a life I want to lead and this ideal Bollywood life of getting dressed and going to those parties and being part of the self-congratulatory cliques – you know, the kind of system that exists No, I don’t miss it. My life has consisted of trying to live my characters, trying to live life as far as possible from its traps; so as not to lose touch with the reality of life. Once you lose touch with the reality of life, this is where it begins to appear on screen. You start to seem unreal. So, I always kept that around me. It’s my ideal lifestyle, I don’t have to copy anyone. In fact, I haven’t given in to the kind of culture we have in the industry. There is a certain sycophancy; there is a certain way of dealing with people. Everyone is an artist and therefore I feel and have always felt on par with everyone. There should be a feeling of respect, which is there. But other than that, I didn’t respond to that kind of state of mind.

We totally agree that once an actor loses sight, he or she doesn’t look convincing on screen. The actor also spoke about how the star system has always driven Bollywood and it needs to stop. This is one of the reasons we cannot compete with world cinema.

He said, I’m just an artist. I’m just an actor. I have made films of all kinds. I have made films in Hindi. I have made commercial films. I even dove a bit into song and dance in a few movies; I wasn’t very good at it. There was a time when songs from a movie moved the storyline forward. But now it’s more of a disruption. I want to move on and watch the story. The industry is still measuring it in terms of numbers and who they like to pitch. This star system must change.

He also added how Bollywood first chooses the star and then builds the storyline with that actor in mind.

We have a huge industry, but we haven’t really been able to compete with the world because [ideally] the script comes first and then the casting is done according to the script or the story. Here you have to throw a star and then the story is built around it. Therefore, a lot of inappropriate castings happen when you know that the storyteller also doesn’t have much to play. This system must obviously change. It has to be the story, the storyline, and then you pick the actors based on who’s best for that character. Rather than picking these few names because they’re the stars and everyone’s kachra – they’re not. It has to be more storytelling than just knowing how to bend to a star system, he added.

Randeeps’ talent has always been underestimated by the Bollywood circle and he is now used to it. When his Hollywood adventure came out, he was enjoyed across the border, but few Bollywood celebrities praised his act.

About that, he added, I’m quite used to it. It happens again and again, it’s good. Maybe they didn’t like my acting, maybe liked my acting, that’s why they didn’t speak up. But yeah, there’s a lot of hype going on, you know, among people in the industry that hasn’t happened for that. But, hey maybe like I said before maybe you didn’t like my acting.

We wonder when Bollywood would realize the caliber of actors like Randeep and place them in films that could give them their due.