Every actor and character confirmed for Shazam! The fury of the gods

When Shazam released in 2019, many considered it a breath of fresh air for the DC Extended Universe. The fun story, bright colors, and serious message wowed audiences and wowed critics. While not performing as well as Wonder woman or Aquaman, the film was successful enough that Warner Brothers gave the green light for a sequel to be released in 2023.

Now that WB and DC are gearing up for this sequel, they’ve started to announce who’s returning from the first film, and more excitedly, who will be joining Billy Batson and his foster family inShazam! Fury of the gods.

11 Zachary Levi as Shazam

One of the main praise for the first film was Zachary Levi’s performance as the titular character. His carefree and boisterous demeanor and surprising action abilities were enough to ensure that WB would stick around for the sequel.

Surprisingly, this is not Zachary Levi’s first superhero role as he appeared inThor: The Dark WorldLike several other MCU actors, fans consider Levi’s talents to have been wasted inThe dark worldSo it was cathartic for them to see the voice of Flynn Rider star in his own superhero movie. His electricity, speed, strength, flight, and near invulnerability make him a legitimate powerhouse among the already stacked superhero ranks of the DCEU.

ten Asher Angel as Billy Batson

Audiences that have seenShazam in 2019, he may not have known then-lead actor Asher Angel. Before the film, he mostly starred indisney channelandNickelodeonsitcoms (and an appearance onCriminal Minds: Beyond Borders), many see this as the escape role of angels.

Billy’s character arc on accepting his family added a lot of heart toShazamand really made it stand out among the other DCEU movies. Billy’s past has also made him a much more in-depth character than audiences might initially have expected, and fans can expect his journey to continue in the sequel.

9 Helen Mirren as Hespera

Legendary Helen Mirren recently joined the cast ofShazam! The fury of the gods, like the nymph Hespera. His role is interesting because Hespera, or one of the Hesperides for that matter, does not appear in any DC comics.

They are actually the daughters of Atlas, a character from Greek mythology who appeared in DC comics but is currently not scheduled for this movie. Considering how Greek mythology was part of the twoWonder womanandThe Snyder cut,it will be interesting to see how the newShazamthe film will add to this myth in the DCEU.

8 Lucy Liu as Kalypso

The 2nd of the Hesperides and sister of Hespera, Kalypso is the newest addition to the cast of Shazam! The fury of the godsLucy Liu is no stranger to action roles, as her arguably most famous role was O-Ren Ishii in theKill Billmovies. She makes a great addition to the cast of the new DCEU movie, and fans are interested in how her character will play in theShazamtraditions.

While audiences have already seen interpretations of Kalypso, such as the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, we don’t know how the new movie will adapt the character. She was made famous byThe odyssey, where she trapped Ulysses on his island for 7 years. Although nothing is confirmed, it is safe to say thatShazamsequel will radically depart from this story.

7 Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman

Freddy Freeman, Billy Batson’s adopted and comedic brother, was arguably the heart of the film. Played byHE star Jack Dylan Grazer, his role in Shazamwas very different from the protected hypochondriac in the Stephen King adaptation. Grazer and other cast members have been confirmed to be returning from their appearance in theShazam 2DC Fandome Panel.

Freddy serves as Billy’s introduction to the world of superheroes, as he’s a DCEU hero fanatic. This gives way to plenty of references (and an infamous post-credit scene). He brought a lot of good jokes to the movie and had a surprisingly deep character arc. His relationship with Billy is at the heart of the film and hopefully that bond will continue in the sequel.

6 Adam Brody as Freddy (superhero form)

Coming to the end of the film, and as a surprise to the audience, OC’s Adam Brody plays the superhero form of Freedy Freeman. It’s a really sweet moment in the movie, given how much of a fan of superheroes Freddy was, and it serves as a nice conclusion to Freddy’s character arc. Along with flight and super strength, Freddy’s superhero form gives him super durability, making him almost invincible.

Adam Brody also credits this film with a resurgence of his career, and that momentum will be carried in the next film, where it has been confirmed that he will have a significant increase in screen time, given that his appearance was a glorified cameo. .

5 Marta Milans As Rosa Vasquez

Billy’s foster mother Rosa Vasquez is expected to return in the nextShazamfilm, played by its actress in the first film Marta Milans. Her performance bought a lot of cuteness and attention to the role, and it’ll be interesting to see where they take her character in the next movie.

There has been no confirmation whether Victor Vasquez, played by Cooper Andrews, will join him, but given Milans’ return, it is safe to say that both Vasquez parents will return forShazam! The fury of the gods.

4 Rachel Zegler as a stranger

Rachel Zegler is a newcomer, not only to the DCEU but to films in general, in an unconfirmed role. She was cast for the role of Maria in Steven SpielbergWest Side Story, but this movie was delayed for a whole year due to Covid-19 despite being completed, and Zegler will now debut in December 2021.

Warner Bros has not officially declared who will play Zegler, with many fans speculating that she will play the 3rd Hesperides and sister of Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren. If true, these 3 villains could pose a real threat to all of Shazamfamily, and even more if their father Atlas makes an appearance.

3 Ross Butler as Eugene Choi (superhero form)

Ross Butler recently took to Instagram to tease his character’s comeback and the start of filming ofShazam! The fury of the gods. The photo itself was taken during the filming ofShazam1 with him and his young counterpart, Ian Chen.

Eugene Choi’s superhero form has the ability to control electricity. Similar to Billy, this electrical manipulation has proven to be very useful when fighting against the Seven Deadly Enemies of Man. Besides Eugene’s pre-existing hacking ability, he’s a great addition to the Shazam family of superheroes.

2 Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley

Another fan favorite from the first film, Darla Dudley is set to return in the Shazam sequel. Billy’s hug-loving foster sister was the first to truly accept him as a sibling and is a driving force behind the film’s family theme, and his appearance at the DC Fandome event confirms his return.

Like her siblings, Darla was also given superhero form at the end of the first film, so audiences can expect to see more action from animal-lover Darla Dudley. Shazam! The fury of the gods.

1 Meagan Good as Darla Dudley (superhero form)

Another actor confirmed by the Fandome Panel, Meagan Good is now expected to return for the sequel. With Adam Brody confirming more scenes from the Shazam Family in their superhero forms, it’s safe to say Darla Dudley will be fighting alongside them.

Darla’s special ability in the firstShazamthe movie was his super speed. Being much faster than the rest of her family (besides Billy) in addition to her super strength and flight, Darla’s superhero form will be a force to be reckoned with.

