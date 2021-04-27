Prince Charles brought home the incredible wedding decorations of Kate Middleton and Prince William



















Nichola murphy Kate Middleton and Prince William were married inside Westminster Abbey, and the trees lining the driveway were later planted at Prince Charles’ Welsh home in Llwynywermod.

Prince william and Kate MiddletonThe bride’s wedding was nothing short of spectacular, from the royal bride’s Alexander McQueen wedding dress to the beautiful venue, Westminster Abbey. MORE: Kate Middleton’s Rare Glimpse On Marriage To Prince William As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge approach their tenth wedding anniversary, which falls on April 29, many fans recall their nuptials. But have you ever wondered what happened to some of their wedding decorations? Instead of a lot of flower arrangements, Kate and William chose to line the path of lush trees that have been brought back to the iconic London setting – and later brought back to Prince charles‘home. Loading the player … WATCH: The best moments of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding Westminster Abbey recently shared beautiful backstage photos preparations that showed the greenery being put in place and the end result. The Twitter caption read: “In the days leading up to the wedding, preparations inside the abbey began in earnest. The aisle from the nave was transformed into an avenue of trees, with six field maple trees and two charms brought to align the course of the procession of the bride towards the high altar. “ PHOTOS: 14 wedding guest hats that turned heads on Prince William & Kate Middleton’s big day RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Royal Wedding Had Secret Nods to Princess Diana The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lined the driveway with six field maples and two charms The trees – which can grow up to 50 feet tall – did not get lost, with Prince Charles planting them at the front of his house, Llwynywermod in Wales, two months after the wedding. Prince Charles bought the Welsh property for £ 1.2million in March 2007, and it has three chalets, a Grade II listed barn and a main house. We think it is where the 72-year-old traveled after his father the Duke of Edinburghfunerals. The trees are now planted at Prince Charles, Llwynywermod Not only is it surrounded by 192 acres of countryside, Llwynywermod also has beautiful gardens where Charles likely spends a lot of time on his visits, as he is an avid gardener. Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla, have Flower Sleepers, where they grow their own plants and vegetables, and now, his son’s old wedding trees which likely serve as a lasting keepsake of the big day. SEE: 15 times Kate Middleton looked beautiful in bridal white – just like on her wedding day







