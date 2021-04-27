Why Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan makes no apologies for the money and ambition



It was conceived as a self-deprecating joke when Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan christened himself as OTT Ka Bachchan this year. [the Bachchan on Over-The-Top video streaming], because of his prolific work on web platforms since the pandemic hit the world.

But the tongue-in-cheek commentary, conceived as a clever pun by the articulate actor, got horribly lost in the translation. Still, there’s no denying that the son of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchans is quickly dominating the digital content space with his constant stream of movies, documentary and web series.

Even its latest release, The Big Bull, was originally slated to hit theaters around the world, but was funneled to the Disney + Hotstar streaming platform due to the COVID-19 spike in India.

His fourth Bachchans project in the past nine months which premiered on a streaming platform, skipping the traditional theatrical route. Ludo (his hilarious mad caper on Netflix), Breathe: Into The Shadows (his thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video), Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers (his sports documentary about his team Kabbadi on Netflix) are a few. of its successful digital versions.

It is a wonderful medium. I can’t lie because they do a great and interesting job. What’s really good is that digital platforms are a lot more focused. They have a completely different approach to cinemas, Bachchan said in a Zoom interview with Gulf News.

Bachchan, who is the portrait of resilience, reinvention and enterprise, believes that digital platforms can afford to experiment with different types of talent with varying influence and star power.

An actor in an outgoing movie in theaters must entice and entice audiences to leave the comforts of their home, go on a commute, buy a ticket, buy some popcorn, and sit in a room. dark room There are a lot of compelling things to do, Bachchan said, adding that working on a digital platform is less of a burden on an actor and can be viewed while traveling on a subway or when someone is on a lunch break.

Indian star-directed films aimed at big-screen audiences need to go through more hoops, the actor believes.

An element of your real personality must enter your work for the big screen, because the public comes to see the star. It’s a big Indian cinema trope that when you go to see your favorite stars in action, you want to see them do your favorite things. If a child went to see a [Amitabh] Bachchan movie, you want to see it say certain types of dialogue. When you go to see Shah Rukh Khan in a movie, you want to see him open his arms, or when you go to see Hrithik [Roshan], you want to see him dance perfectly, said Bachchan.

Their star power trumps all the rest.

It is the art of going to the cinema. When you go to see [the] Franchise Mission Impossible, you’d expect Tom Cruise to run really fast. And it is not mandatory on the OTT. We need a different skill set and a different approach. I appreciate this approach because it allows you to free yourself from what you might have had to do with movies destined for theaters. OTT is more focused on your business and it’s very exciting, Bachchan said.

Excerpts from our interview with Bachchan as we talk about his career path, his digital boom, his latest movie The Big Bull in which he plays the real fraudster Harshad Mehta, and if greed and ambition are right:

Q: You’re on a roll this year with your constant stream of digital releases. The issue of not seeing you doing enough work has become redundant. Your thoughts?

A: It’s a good thing for an actor. One complaint I have received over the past two years is that I am not doing enough work. At this point, my response has always been that the work be done organically. I have been working around the clock and all of this work is now coming out of a constant stream. In the past nine months, The Big Bull is my fourth project. I was one of the lucky few to find a job. I am happy and I will not complain about it.

Q: The underlying theme of The Big Bull is greed. Do you also subscribe to it in real life?

A: I don’t know. As a kid who grew up in the 80s and 90s I felt Gordon Gekko [Oscar-winning role by Michael Douglas in Wall Street] looked almost heroic when he said: Greed is good. I don’t know if greed is good, but we need to stop apologizing for our greed and lofty dreams. We are taught a lot about humility from our culture and society, which is good, but on some level that humility has become something that you should feel guilty for wanting to achieve. I don’t know if greed is good, but ambition is always good. And, aggressively pursuing your dreams is well worth it.

Q: You basically play a rogue crook in The Big Bull. What attracted you to this role and how do you choose your films?

A: Ajay [Devgn, producer of The Big Bull] is a family and i can’t dream of saying no to her. If he picks up a phone and talks about a movie he thinks I should make then I know it’s something that will be worth my time, I’ve been lucky here. I was so intrigued to know that someone in the space of five years has gone from a chawl [slums] in Mumbai to live in the most expensive tower in Mumbais. My character becomes India’s first billionaire in just five years and how does anyone get there? I couldn’t wait to step into this character headspace and step into the shoes of Hemant Shah (inspired by Harshad Mehtas’ story from rags to rags to rags) who managed to accomplish the impossible, I am drawn to very human characters.

Human frailties are interesting to represent in front of the camera. What turns me on are characters who are relatable and real, but who do unreal things. He’s much more heroic than some completely whitewashed and morally over the edge characters. I also feel that the tastes of our audience have changed over the past 10 years. We used to love this typical heroic character who did everything right. But young people today want to see gray figures. Finally, we seem to agree that we have shortcomings as human beings, but despite these obstacles, we manage to achieve what we set out for ourselves. For example, with my character Hemant Shahs in The Big Bull, he manages to reach these heights, but he falls into the traps of wealth and success. Let’s face it: anyone who gains access to so much wealth and power will be corrupted at some level.

Q: Is there some guilt attached to this?

A: We seem to think the show of wealth is almost rude, rude and outrageous. It is possible, but there is nothing wrong with wanting to be rich and there is nothing wrong with working hard to get rich. But Everyone’s Moral Standards Are Different Young people today are very adamant about their desires and desires, whether material or spiritual. I see a lot of young people today who are not looking for wealth or success. For them, success has a whole new meaning. It means contentment, health and happiness. I love it from today’s generation. They don’t apologize for what they want. Our previous generations have learned to minimize our desires.

Q: You are rich and privileged. Do you feel guilty for being rich?

A: I don’t see why you should feel guilty about it. When you work hard, like we all do, we get what we deserve. Why should you feel guilty because it’s our hard earned money made up of our blood, sweat and tears. You shouldn’t be ashamed because it is your badge of honor. I’m not someone who throws my money in people’s faces because that’s not the kind of personality I have. But I won’t allow anyone to hurt me for making a lot of money. I work very hard. Without my sacrifice or these overtime hours, I would not have achieved such results. My hard work is my foundation.