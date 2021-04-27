The 2021 Oscars have come and gone. And while this year’s show was remarkable for a number of reasons, for Marvel fans it was a chance to see past and future MCU players receive top honors. Eternals director Chloe Zhao is now the first Oscar-winning director to direct a Marvel movie. Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins also landed another Best Actor award, a fitting addition to Odin’s trophy room. For a full list of all the MCU actors who have won Oscars, check out the slideshow below or Scroll down. Note that we’re only focusing on the MCU movies, not the various TV spinoffs.

Every MCU actor who won an Oscar

Jeff Bridges

Won: Best Actor for Crazy Heart (2010)

Jeff Bridges had been nominated multiple times for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor before signing for Iron Man in 2008. However, he didn’t win the award until his performance in Crazy Heart in 2010. At least Obadiah Stane can believing he has an honor that Tony Stark (or rather, Robert Downey Jr.) does not have.

Brie Larson

Won: Best Actress for the Bedroom (2015)

Brie Larson was already an Oscar winner by the time she made her MCU debut in Captain Marvel in 2019. Larson’s career really took off with her emotionally devastating portrayal of a captive mother in Room 2015.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Won: Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shakespeare in Love was the big winner of the 1999 Oscars, winning no less than seven Oscars. Paltrow was among those honored for their work in the film, making her a certified Oscar winner a full decade before appearing in Iron Man in 2008.

Ben kingsley

Won: Best Actor for Gandhi (1982)

Ben Kingsley became an Oscar winner even before a number of MCU stars were born. Kingsley won the Best Actor award for his titular role in 1982 Gandhi, a performance that made him a household name. Kingsley has been nominated for several other Oscars since, although it hasn’t done much to win over MCU fans upset by his quirky version of Mandarin in 2013’s Iron Man 3.

Tommy lee jones

Won: Best Supporting Actor for The Fugitive (1993)

Tommy Lee Jones enjoyed a decorated and successful acting career long before playing Colonel Chester Phillips in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2010. It’s almost surprising to remember that Jones only won one Oscar ( so far), which he won for his supporting role in The Fugitive in 1993.

Robert redford

Won: Best Director for Ordinary People (1980), Honorary Oscar in 2002

Robert Redford is an unusual case among MCU actors, as he is the only one to have won an Oscar for directing rather than acting. Redford won his first Oscar with Ordinary People of the 1980s, and went on to receive an honorary award at the 2002 Oscars.

Tilda swinton

Won: Best Supporting Actress for Michael Clayton (2007)

Michael Clayton was nominated for several categories at the 2008 Oscars, but Tilda Swinton was the only person to win an award for his involvement in this legal thriller. That honor was surely a selling point when Swinton signed on to play the Elder in Doctor Strange in 2016.

Anthony hopkins

Won: Best Actor for Silence of the Lambs (1991) and The Father (2020)

Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar for arguably his most iconic role, as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. Having now played Odin in all three of Thor’s films, Hopkins took home his second Best Actor Trophy for The Father, defeating the late Chadwick Boseman in an all-star MCU battle.

William hurt

Won: Best Actor for Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)

William Hurt’s General Thunderbolt Ross has so far been an antagonist in two MCU movies (besides he’s appeared in Endgame), and we doubt we’ve seen the last of his character. We certainly hope not, as Hurt is another star who brings Oscar-winning class to the MCU. Oddly enough, Hurt won for her performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1985, although that film had nothing to do with the Marvel heroine of the same name. The actor also received an Oscar name for his supporting role in A History of Violence in 2005, a rare comic book adaptation to strike the chord of the Academy.

Michael douglas

Won: Best Film for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1976) and Best Actor for Wall Street (1988)

Michael Douglas won multiple Oscars long before signing to play Dr. Henry Pym in the Ant-Man films. Douglas was a producer of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which won the Best Picture award, and he went on to win the Best Actor award for his iconic and endlessly cited role on Wall Street in 1988.

Benicio, the bull

Won: Best Supporting Actor for Traffic (2000)

Benicio del Toro struck a chord with American audiences with his starring stint in 2000s Traffic, which won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. But that was just a gateway to del Toro as The Collector in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War!

Lupita Nyong’o

Won: Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years of Slave (2013)

Lupita Nyong’o became a Hollywood superstar almost overnight thanks to her haunting performance in 12 Years a Slave in 2013. Nyong’o won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for that role, a feat that certainly didn’t hurt his chances of joining the MCU.

Forest whitaker

Won: Best Actor for The Last King of Scots (2006)

Black Panther is full of award-winning actors, including Forest Whitaker as Zuri. Whitaker previously won the Oscar for Best Actor playing Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland.

Natalie Portman

Won: Best Actress for Black Swan (2011)

Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Black Swan in 2011, the same year she also made her MCU debut as Jane Foster in Thor. Going forward, we expect an equally intense performance physically as Jane from Portman takes on Thor’s hammer in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marisa Tomei

Won: Best Supporting Actress for My Cousin Vinny (1992)

All three cinematic incarnations of Aunt May are Oscar nominated actresses. Marisa Tomei won the award for her supporting role in My Cousin Vinny, nearly 25 years before making her MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War.

Cate Blanchett

Won: Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator (2005) and Best Actress for Blue Jasmine (2014)

Cate Blanchett is among the most Oscar nominated actors to appear in the MCU, and to date she has won two awards. Let’s just hope we haven’t seen Blanchett’s latest Hela.

Sam rockwell

Won: Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri (2018)

After playing villainous Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2 in 2010, Sam Rockwell won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his 2018 performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Obviously, he knows how to play a good villain – and a good villain who may not be so bad.

Taika Waititi

Won: Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Taika Waititi is known for her eclectic work in front of and behind the camera. That goes for the MCU as well, with Waititi directing Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder and also voicing Thor’s rocky pal, Korg. Fittingly, Waititi’s first Oscar win came neither for his acting nor for his directing, but rather for Best Adapted Screenplay with Jojo Rabbit of 2019.

Matt damon

Won: Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting (1997)

Matt Damon made his MCU debut in the last place we’d expected, as an actor playing Loki in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. It’s not the most glamorous of superhero roles, but this cameo has it nonetheless. brought another Oscar winner into Marvel’s fold. Damon won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting (alongside co-writer Ben Affleck), and the film also earned him a nomination for Best Actor.

Russel crowe

Won: Best Actor for Gladiator (2000)

Considering he won an Oscar for playing superhero Maximus Decimus Meridius in 2000s Gladiator, it’s a bit of a surprise that Russell has yet to appear in an MCU movie. That will finally change with 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. After many rumors and leaked set photos, we now know that Crowe is playing the Greek god Zeus. The question is how long the lord of Olympus can survive the wrath of the butcher god Gorr.

Christian Bale

Won: Best Supporting Actor for The Fighter (2010)

Speaking of Gorr the God Butcher, this is the role that will inspire Christian Bale in the MCU, following his star career as Batman. Bale is well known for his intense physical transformations for his roles, a fact that helped him land the Best Supporting Actor award for The Fighter of 2010.

Jennifer connelly

Won: Best Supporting Actress for A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Jennifer Connelly’s Marvel CV predates the MCU, as she played Betty Ross in Hulk in 2003 before voicing Spider-Man’s AI partner Karen in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Either of those roles, Connelly won an Oscar for his role in A Beautiful Mind in 2001 (which starred fellow MCU actor Russell Crowe).

Angelina Jolie

Won: Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted (1999) and Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award 2014

Angelina Jolie may have earned an Oscar for starring in the psychological drama Girl, Interrupted, but she never shied away from appearing in more gender-focused rates. Jolie will finally make her MCU debut in 2021’s Eternals, playing the heroic immortal Thena.

Rachel Weisz

Won: Best Supporting Actress for The Constant Gardener (2005)

Rachel Weisz plays Melina Vostokoff in Black Widow, but before that, she won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Constant Gardener in 2005.

Mahershala Ali

Won: Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight (2016) and Green Book (2018)

Mahershala Ali brought a lot of Oscar-winning class to Netflix’s Luke Cage series, playing Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes. Marvel fans may wonder if this series qualifies Ali for this list, given the increasingly questionable connection between the MCU movies and Netflix’s Marvel shows. But the question is moot, as Ali is also set to star in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Blade movie.

