West Hollywood encourages residents and community members to attend upcoming virtual subway scoping meeting





The City of West Hollywood says Metro is beginning the formal Environmental Impact Reporting (EIR) process for the Crenshaw / LAX Line North Extension, the project that could bring light rail service to West Hollywood. As part of this process, Metro will hold three two-hour virtual scoping meetings to determine what to include in its analysis, which will ultimately help Metro choose the final route and prepare the project in spades for the job. construction.

“It is important that Metro receives feedback from community members who will be using Metro rail service to our city and to connect the region,” said West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath. “The City of West Hollywood is one more step towards realizing our vision of #FinishTheLine, building on years of progress, advocacy and community support for more transit possibilities. The northern extension of Crenshaw will provide essential north-south connections and enhance the existing subway regional rail network, which is not only excellent for West Hollywood, it is also a tremendous step forward for the entire metro area. “ West Hollywood residents and community members are encouraged to attend one of Metro’s upcoming virtual meetings to educate Metro on issues and design considerations that matter to them, as well as alternative destinations and routes to include. in the Metro study. The meetings will each cover the same topic and the same general information and will be held by Zoom, as follows:

For community members who wish to provide feedback but cannot attend any of the scheduled virtual meetings, email comments can be sent to Metro directly at [email protected] or can be submitted by calling the Metro project hotline at (213) 418-3093. More information, including project updates and general information, is available at www.weho.org/rail In recent years, the City of West Hollywood has worked with the West Hollywood Advocates for Metro Rail (WHAM), All on Board Coalition, and the City of Los Angeles to build support for the Northern Extension Light Rail Line to connect the Line Crenshaw / LAX rail with Mid-City, West Hollywood, Metro Red Line station in Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, and maybe even the Hollywood Bowl.

The City of West Hollywood and its coalition partners have gained momentum on a proposal to expedite the completion of the northern extension of the Crenshaw / LAX rail line by 2028, instead of 2047, in time for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. West Hollywood City Council in 2015 first approved its plan to support the northern extension of the subway line to connect to the Crenshaw / LAX rail line. The regional impact of the northern extension cannot be underestimated. It will have a strong impact on many communities that are currently underserved by access to a rail line and will more conveniently connect Los Angeles International Airport to the San Fernando Valley. It will also mean more mobility options to and from the city of West Hollywood and more convenient access to major health and employment centers such as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Pacific Design Center, as well as cultural destinations. and entertainment such as The Grove and the Hollywood Bowl. The northern extension will create more equitable and convenient regional access and improve the overall efficiency of the transit system, which will benefit transit-dependent residents throughout the metropolitan area. Metro offers a short informational video on the proposed project and the environmental process, Subway Crenshaw Northern Extension Project Update April 2021, on the Metro Los Angeles YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/dKXN8ovUZyY. One minute video, #FinishTheLine, is posted on the City of West Hollywood’s WeHoTV YouTube channel. It maps the benefits of the proposed project to https://youtu.be/nPenhILOd0M. WeHo on the go highlights the advantages of accelerating the proposed project at https://youtu.be/TOg-R21mQjs. For more information on West Hollywood Advocates for Metro Rail (WHAM), please visit www.whamrail.com. For more information on the All on Board Coalition, please visit www.allonboardcoalition.com. More detailed information on the City’s efforts to speed up the project is available at www.weho.org/rail. For more information, please contact David Fenn, City of West Hollywood Associate Planner, at (323) 848-6336 or [email protected]. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call (323) 848-6496. The city of West Hollywood has declared a local emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). Individuals are advised to stay at home as much as possible and limit close interactions to those in your household. In public, community members should maintain your space with a social (physical) distance of at least six feet, and cover your face. Public health officials recommend that everyone, even those who are vaccinated, continue to follow physical distancing and infection control guidelines and wear a clean face mask that securely covers your nose and mouth in public. West Hollywood City Hall is currently closed to the public and has suspended all in-person transactions. Most of the city’s public buildings and facilities remain closed. The Town Hall remains accessible for businesses and essential services with transactions to be made by telephone (323) 848-6400 and through the Town’s website at www.weho.org. City of West Hollywood coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus and the City encourages community members to follow @wehocity on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and to turn on notifications. For up-to-date news and events, follow the City of West Hollywood on social media, sign up for news updates at www.weho.org/email, and visit the City’s calendar of meetings and events at www.weho.org/calendar. For reporters and members of the media looking for additional information on the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected]. This press release was prepared by the city of west hollywood. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

