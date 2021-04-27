Fort Walton Beach, Miramar Beach and Niceville host children’s summer camps

ECTC summer camps: May 31-August. 1

MIRAMAR BEACH This summer, Emerald Coast Theater Co. (ECTC) presents 10 different summer camp programs including popular musicals Hamilton, Puffs (Harry Potter), “Sponge Bob, Seussical, staging a musical, Matilda, as well as hands-on workshops for theater technicians and moviegoers.

A total of 16 sessions of the ECTC program, ranging from one, two or three week camps, will take place during the summer, from May 31 to August 1.

ECTC Summer Camps will be offered at three locations along the northwestern Gulf Coast of Florida: Miramar Beach (ECTC Performance Space), Seaside (Seaside Neighborhood School), and Panama City (Gulf Coast State College) ). Drama camps are offered for all ages, from kindergarten to high school kids.

“Summer camps are a great time for kids to spend that extra energy creatively and ECTC has a whole range of creative ways to have fun,” said ECTC co-founder and artistic director, Nathanael Fisher.

For the first time, ECTC will stage a full-length music production as part of its summer educational program, Roald Dahls Matilda the Musical. Another first is the recruitment of 10 performing arts experts, including professional theater teachers and actors, singers and Broadway producers, who will join the ECTC artist / teacher production team. to offer a wide range of performing arts classes and workshops, including vocal, singing and monologue coaching; audition and acting techniques; Laban’s efforts, movement, dance, choreography and even stage combat.

“The Musical Theater Intensive is our response to our students’ growing desire for challenges in the art of theater,” said Fisher. This opportunity to work with ECTC professionals and professional guest artists is a special experience and unique.”

The expert performing arts lineup includes Broadway producer Bruce Long, Broadway performers Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe (song coaching), drama teacher / actor / comedian Jason Hedden (effort / movement Laban), the Shakespearean actor / combat trainer James “Clint” Mahle (on stage combat), and professional performers Ritchie Jackson (auditing / enhancement techniques), Lauren Kolmetz (musical theater movement / dance), Hillary Marshall (find a character vocals), Hank Rion (acting skills) and Skylar Smith (vocal health / breathing). Some ECTC staff will also participate, including Nathanael Fisher (monologue workshop) and Rebeca Lake (stage makeup). Including ECTC staff, there will be a total of 12 expert presenting artists. For more information on the experts at ECTC Musical Intensive, visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/musical-theatre-intensive.

Scholarships are available for some summer camps; apply online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/scholarship. Discounts offered for multiple registrations. To see the full list of summer camps and to register, visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call 850-684-0323.

Invention Camp at Bluewater Elementary: June 21-25

NICEVILLE Camp Invention, a nationally recognized non-profit summer enrichment program, arrives at Bluewater Elementary School the week of June 21-25.

Camp Invention challenges Kindergarten to Grade 6 children to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes the learning of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics); builds confidence, leadership, persistence and ingenuity; and encourages entrepreneurship.

Families can choose the in-person or in-home option of Camp Invention. And to alleviate any uncertainty families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invention now offers the promise of peace of mind where parents can change their experience format up. six weeks before their camp start date.

For its in-person option, Camp Invention will continue to adjust its in-person programs to comply with best safety practices to ensure the health of campers, teachers, families and communities. These precautions may include daily health examinations for all children and program team members; the use of masks; social distancing in classrooms; provide personalized materials to limit sharing; increased sanitation practices and scheduled hygiene checks in the building; and smaller student groups with staggered meal times. The programs will follow all national and regional guidelines related to COVID-19.

A hybrid program comprising both offline activities and optional online sessions, Camp Invention at Home enables hands-on exploration by providing an innovator’s toolkit, filled with fun materials, directly to each participant. With four themed activities, step-by-step guides and an innovators workshop, the program brings imagination, creative problem-solving and fun to children’s living rooms. During the in-home format, local certified instructors walk campers through the day’s activities, with children choosing to attend the four daily collaborative sessions online or move at their own pace.

For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.

ADSOKids Summer Art Camp: June 21-25, July 12-16

FORT WALTON BEACH The Arts and Design Society is once again offering the opportunity for children to participate in visual arts creation at their summer children’s art camp. Classes begin Monday June 21, with the art of l ‘clay and present a different medium each day, including drawing, painting and other media. Each week ends with an art exhibition and a reception for families, during the second half of the Friday class.

There are four sessions of the camp, organized by age groups. Session 1, for 6 to 8 year olds, will take place from June 21 to 25 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and session 2, for 9 to 13 year olds, will take place from June 21 to 25, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Session 3, for ages 6-11, July 12 to 16 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am; and Session 4, for 6-11 year olds, July 12 to 16, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost for each of the one-week sessions is $ 70 per child ($ 60 for children of ADSO members). Pre-registration is required before Friday June 12 for June sessions and Friday July 3 for July sessions. Classes will be held at the ADSO Art Center, 17 First St. SE, Fort Walton Beach. For more information or to register, call 244-1271 or visit www.artsdesignsociety.org.

MORE SUMMER CAMPS?

