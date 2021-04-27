Entertainment
Fort Walton Beach, Miramar Beach and Niceville host children’s summer camps
ECTC summer camps: May 31-August. 1
MIRAMAR BEACH This summer, Emerald Coast Theater Co. (ECTC) presents 10 different summer camp programs including popular musicals Hamilton, Puffs (Harry Potter), “Sponge Bob, Seussical, staging a musical, Matilda, as well as hands-on workshops for theater technicians and moviegoers.
A total of 16 sessions of the ECTC program, ranging from one, two or three week camps, will take place during the summer, from May 31 to August 1.
ECTC Summer Camps will be offered at three locations along the northwestern Gulf Coast of Florida: Miramar Beach (ECTC Performance Space), Seaside (Seaside Neighborhood School), and Panama City (Gulf Coast State College) ). Drama camps are offered for all ages, from kindergarten to high school kids.
“Summer camps are a great time for kids to spend that extra energy creatively and ECTC has a whole range of creative ways to have fun,” said ECTC co-founder and artistic director, Nathanael Fisher.
For the first time, ECTC will stage a full-length music production as part of its summer educational program, Roald Dahls Matilda the Musical. Another first is the recruitment of 10 performing arts experts, including professional theater teachers and actors, singers and Broadway producers, who will join the ECTC artist / teacher production team. to offer a wide range of performing arts classes and workshops, including vocal, singing and monologue coaching; audition and acting techniques; Laban’s efforts, movement, dance, choreography and even stage combat.
“The Musical Theater Intensive is our response to our students’ growing desire for challenges in the art of theater,” said Fisher. This opportunity to work with ECTC professionals and professional guest artists is a special experience and unique.”
The expert performing arts lineup includes Broadway producer Bruce Long, Broadway performers Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe (song coaching), drama teacher / actor / comedian Jason Hedden (effort / movement Laban), the Shakespearean actor / combat trainer James “Clint” Mahle (on stage combat), and professional performers Ritchie Jackson (auditing / enhancement techniques), Lauren Kolmetz (musical theater movement / dance), Hillary Marshall (find a character vocals), Hank Rion (acting skills) and Skylar Smith (vocal health / breathing). Some ECTC staff will also participate, including Nathanael Fisher (monologue workshop) and Rebeca Lake (stage makeup). Including ECTC staff, there will be a total of 12 expert presenting artists. For more information on the experts at ECTC Musical Intensive, visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/musical-theatre-intensive.
Scholarships are available for some summer camps; apply online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/scholarship. Discounts offered for multiple registrations. To see the full list of summer camps and to register, visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call 850-684-0323.
Invention Camp at Bluewater Elementary: June 21-25
NICEVILLE Camp Invention, a nationally recognized non-profit summer enrichment program, arrives at Bluewater Elementary School the week of June 21-25.
Camp Invention challenges Kindergarten to Grade 6 children to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes the learning of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics); builds confidence, leadership, persistence and ingenuity; and encourages entrepreneurship.
Families can choose the in-person or in-home option of Camp Invention. And to alleviate any uncertainty families face when planning for the upcoming summer camp season, Camp Invention now offers the promise of peace of mind where parents can change their experience format up. six weeks before their camp start date.
For its in-person option, Camp Invention will continue to adjust its in-person programs to comply with best safety practices to ensure the health of campers, teachers, families and communities. These precautions may include daily health examinations for all children and program team members; the use of masks; social distancing in classrooms; provide personalized materials to limit sharing; increased sanitation practices and scheduled hygiene checks in the building; and smaller student groups with staggered meal times. The programs will follow all national and regional guidelines related to COVID-19.
A hybrid program comprising both offline activities and optional online sessions, Camp Invention at Home enables hands-on exploration by providing an innovator’s toolkit, filled with fun materials, directly to each participant. With four themed activities, step-by-step guides and an innovators workshop, the program brings imagination, creative problem-solving and fun to children’s living rooms. During the in-home format, local certified instructors walk campers through the day’s activities, with children choosing to attend the four daily collaborative sessions online or move at their own pace.
For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.
ADSOKids Summer Art Camp: June 21-25, July 12-16
FORT WALTON BEACH The Arts and Design Society is once again offering the opportunity for children to participate in visual arts creation at their summer children’s art camp. Classes begin Monday June 21, with the art of l ‘clay and present a different medium each day, including drawing, painting and other media. Each week ends with an art exhibition and a reception for families, during the second half of the Friday class.
There are four sessions of the camp, organized by age groups. Session 1, for 6 to 8 year olds, will take place from June 21 to 25 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and session 2, for 9 to 13 year olds, will take place from June 21 to 25, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Session 3, for ages 6-11, July 12 to 16 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am; and Session 4, for 6-11 year olds, July 12 to 16, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The cost for each of the one-week sessions is $ 70 per child ($ 60 for children of ADSO members). Pre-registration is required before Friday June 12 for June sessions and Friday July 3 for July sessions. Classes will be held at the ADSO Art Center, 17 First St. SE, Fort Walton Beach. For more information or to register, call 244-1271 or visit www.artsdesignsociety.org.
MORE SUMMER CAMPS?
Email your ad to Jan Waddy, [email protected] to be included.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]