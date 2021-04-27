Every actor and character confirmed for Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness will obviously see Strange himself return – but who is confirmed to join the Sorcerer Supreme?

Doctor Strange appears to be taking Iron Man’s place as the main hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase 4 would see him dealing with more than one superhero, including Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home and two other heroes in his next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

RELATED: MCU: Every Actor And Character Confirmed For Hawkeye

After WandaVision finished, Marvel reported that the finale will be tied toDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, bringing Wanda back to the world of cinema on the big screen. There will also be the return of characters from the first Doctor Strange film, as well as the introduction of an all-new hero to the MCU.

Marvel confirmed during Disney Investor Day that Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez have all joined the cast. This followed Marvel confirming at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 that Scarlet Witch would appear in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness as well as.

6 Benedict Cumberbatch / Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch is back as Dr. Stephen Strange, the master of the mystical arts and one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Doctor Strange debuted in his first solo effort in 2016 Doctor Strange and then played a huge role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Cumberbatch, who also played a major role in the Sherlock holmes and Hobbit franchises, returns inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to fix an issue in the multiverse that threatens to tear the MCU apart, and it all could have to do with where Wanda Maximoff’s story ended in WandaVision.

5 Elizabeth Olsen / Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen just completed the first Marvel Disney + streaming series, WandaVision, proving that Wand was one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With its increasing potency, it then appears inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it will be interesting to see which magic user is the most powerful.

RELATED: DCEU: Every Actor And Character Confirmed For The Flash

Wanda Maximoff turned an entire city into her personal paradise, controlling everyone who lived there WandaVision without even trying hard. With Wanda trying to recreate her kids at the end of WandaVision, she might be causing the issues that Doctor Strange needs to solve, but all that’s known is that she’ll be in the next Doctor Strange movie in a role.

4 Benoît Wong / Wong

Benedict Wong returns to Doctor Strange’s world as Assistant Wong. In the first film, Wong was working for The Ancient One, but once Doctor Strange became the master of the mystical arts, Wong switched to working directly with Stephen Strange. Unlike the comics, where Wong works as Strange’s minion, he’s an equal here and is an equally powerful wizard as anyone outside of Strange. He also appeared in Avengers: Endgame in the Final Battle and will surely be a valuable ally of Strange again inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

3 Rachel McAdams / Christine Palmer

In the first Doctor Strange movie, Stephen Strange had a love interest in Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer, but she never ended up with the wizard, romantically, in the end. It looked like her role in Doctor Strange universe was over. Still, it looks like her story has yet another chapter as McAdams looks back onDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessfor another appearance.

RELATED: The 10 Best Joker Origin Stories From The Comics

The first one Doctor Strange The movie never revealed that Christine Palmer, in Marvel Comics, is a hero in her own right known as the Night Nurse. In the comics, the night nurse has no powers, but is on call to help superheroes with injuries, healing them.

2 Chiwetel Ejiofor / Baron Mordo

The first one Doctor Strange movie had Karl Mordo as an ally of Doctor Strange. He also trained under The Ancient One, and he believed he was the man in line to reprise his role when she finally passed away. However, after helping Doctor Strange fight Kaecilius, he learned the hard way that it was Stephen who was the new master of the mystical arts, and this sent Mordo to his eventual fate as Doctor Strange’s villain, the baron Mordo.

This played out at the end of the movie, when Mordo found a man who had learned the mystical arts to heal his paralyzed legs, and then somehow stripped the man of his magical abilities, developing his own strength in the process. road. It’s unclear if Baron Mordo will play a major villain inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessor whether it will be part of the global madness of the multiverse.

1 Xochitl Gomez / America Chavez

A new hero will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.That hero is America Chavez, also known as Miss America. This should be a perfect movie to introduce the future member of the Young Avengers, as she comes from the multiverse itself. America is the daughter of two women who lived in a world known as the Utopian Parallel.

Her mothers sacrificed themselves to save her and all the utopian parallels, which prompted America to flee this world and seek adventures as a young teenage girl. This is how she ended up on Earth, and after a short time in foster care, she fled and became a young vigilante hero with the power to open portals in the form of a star to anywhere in the multiverse. America, with Kate Bishop (Hawkeye). The children of Wanda (Tommy and Billy) and Cassie Lang (Ant-Man’s daughter) started the Young Avengers in the comics.

NEXT: 10 Best Superhero TV Shows To Watch Right Now, Ranked (According To Rotten Tomatoes)



following

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 10 things only comic fans know about the raft







About the Author