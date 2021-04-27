16 Hollywood stars who didn’t accept their Oscars or boycotted the ceremony

“The Godfather” Paramount Pictures / “The Godfather”

The Oscars are the most celebrated awards ceremony in Hollywood.

But many nominees rejected their awards or did not attend the ceremony.

Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday, but was not in attendance.

The Oscars are Hollywood’s most celebrated awards ceremony and a star-studded night to celebrate cinema. The Oscars, voted on by nearly 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, have fueled debate around the film industry for more than nine decades.

But that doesn’t mean everyone wants to go, or even be in the running to win one.

In the 93-year history of the ceremony, some of Hollywood’s best – from Marlon Brando to Will Smith – have not come to accept their awards or nominations, and some of the nominees have refused to attend in protest.

Anthony Hopkins won his second Oscar on Sunday, becoming the oldest person to win an acting Oscar at 83. But he was not present to accept the price.

This year’s ceremony was a stripped-down version due to the pandemic, but the producers still didn’t want the cast to film the ceremony from their homes. Instead, there were designated hubs in London, Paris and other places. But Hopkins had “no desire” to travel to their home from his home in Wales, his representatives confirmed to Indiewire.

So when this year’s Oscars turned things around and ended the Best Actor (instead of Best Picture) series in apparent anticipation of the late Chadwick Boseman winning the award, Hopkins was not. able to deliver a speech. He posted a brief on his Instagram the next morning, thanking the Academy and paying tribute to Boseman.

Insider brought together 16 actors and creators who didn’t accept the Oscars they won, and others who didn’t attend but were nominated.

Anthony hopkins

Anthony Hopkins in The Father. Sean Gleason / Sony Pictures Classics

Hopkins was not at this year’s Oscars and was unable to film the ceremony from his home due to Oscar rules this year. He had no desire to travel to a designated hub near his home in Wales, according to Indiewire, so when he won the Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday, he couldn’t give a acceptance speech.

He posted a video to his Instagram on Monday morning thanking the Academy and paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who was the favorite among many industry watchers to take home the award.

Kendrick Lamar

Frazer Harrison / Getty

Lamar’s song “Black Panther”, “All the Stars” (which he performed with Sia), was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2019 Oscars, but the rapper did not attend the ceremony due to programming problems. The song was the only nominated song not to be performed.

Will smith

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In 2016, although not nominated for “Concussion,” Will Smith vowed not to attend the Oscars to protest the lack of diversity. For the second year in a row, the 20 acting nominees were white. Black-smith Told “Good Morning America,” “We’re part of that community. But right now we’re not comfortable standing there and saying, ‘It’s okay. “”

This was not Smith’s first boycott: in 1989, he boycotted the Grammys when he learned that the best rap performance announcement would not be televised.

Banksy

The mysterious British graffiti artist appreciates his anonymity. In 2011, her first film “Exit Through the Gift Shop” was nominated for Best Documentary. But Bansky learned he couldn’t attend the ceremony with a mask on.

Academy Director Bruce Davis said Weekly entertainment, “The funny but ominous storyline is if the movie wins and five guys with monkey masks all come on stage saying, ‘I’m Banksy’, who the hell to give it to?” Turns out that wouldn’t have been a problem, since the film lost to “Inside Job”.

Roman Polanski

Director Roman Polanski attends a press conference for the film “La Venus à la Fourrure” (Venus in Fur) during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on May 25, 2013. Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters

The director did not attend the 2003 ceremony which awarded him a statue for best director for his work on “The Pianist”. But even if he had tried, he probably wouldn’t, because he’s still a fugitive in the United States after a conviction for illegal sex. Harrison Ford accepted the award on his behalf.

Eminem

Kevork Djansezian / Getty

When Eminem won Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself” in 2003, he wasn’t there to accept it. His colleague Luis Resto accepted the award. Eminem was would have sleep when her song won. In one interview, he said he skipped the ceremony because he didn’t think he had a chance. He probably thought Bono would win. And Bono probably thought he would win too.

Terrence Malick

AP

The legendary director has never attended the Oscars. Before the release of “The Thin Red Line”, the the film’s producers gave a revealing interview to Vanity Fair with details of working with Malick, despite signing a confidentiality agreement before filming.

Malick got his first nomination for Best Director in the film, but did not attend the ceremony as the producers who betrayed him were about to attend. They didn’t show up, but “The Thin Red Line” didn’t win anything. Malick was also not at the 2012 ceremony, where he was nominated but did not win for “The Tree of Life”.

Michael caine

Michael Caine was not there to accept his first Oscar win in 1987 for Best Supporting Actor in “Hannah and Her Sisters” as he was busy filming “Jaws: The Revenge”, a film rated at 0% on Rotten tomatoes.

Caine learned his lesson and ran in 2000 for accept his deserved victory for a supporting role in “The Cider House Rules”.

Paul newman

Paul Newman in “The Color of Money” Touchstone Pictures

After six acting nominations and two honorary Oscars, Newman finally claimed a victory for “The Color of Money” in 1987. But he was not there to accept it, tell the Associated Press, “It’s like chasing a beautiful woman for 80 years. Eventually she gives in, and you say, ‘I’m so sorry. I’m tired.'”

Woody allen

Woody Allen. Pascal Le segretain / Getty

The writer and filmmaker never attends awards ceremonies, not even at the 1978 Oscars when he won the award for best actor, best original screenplay and best image for “Annie Hall”. But he attended the ceremony in 2002 to present films that had been made in New York to honor the city after the September 11 attacks.

Allen has mentionnedThe whole concept of rewards is silly. I can’t accept other people’s judgment, because if you accept it when they say you deserve a prize, then you have to accept it when they say you don’t.

Katharine Hepburn

Reuters Pictures

With four wins, Hepburn still holds the record for most Oscars for any actor. Hepburn never showed up to ceremonies to accept one of her Oscars onstage, although she didn’t reject the awards themselves. Hepburn made her first appearance at the 1974 Oscars when she presented the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, saying, “I am living proof that a person can wait 41 years to be selfless.”

Marlon Brando

Primordial

Knowing that he was a spearhead to win the award for best actor for his role as Vito Corleone in “The Godfather”, Brando boycotted the Oscars in 1973. In his place, he invited Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather. She took the stage to accept her award, and when she read Brando’s speech about Native American abuse in the film, she got booed.

George C. Scott

20th Century Fox

Scott declined his nomination for Best Actor for “Patton” in 1970, and had the decency to let the Academy know that he would decline the award if he won. He still won, and would have called the Oscars a “two hour meat parade”. Today, the actor is said to be furious that the “meat parade” often exceeds four hours.

Stanley kubrick

Reuters

Famous kubrick never won an Oscar for best director. But in 1969, he won the best visual effects for “2001: A Space Odyssey”. Kubrick wasn’t there, so Diahann Carroll and Burt Lancaster accepted the award on his behalf, joking that Kubrick was on Mars looking for a sequel.

Elizabeth taylor

Elizabeth Taylor in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Warner Bros.

Taylor’s then-husband Richard Burton (also nominated for the same movie “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”) Convinced the actress to skip the 1966 ceremony with him. Burton had already lost four times and was afraid of losing. Taylor won best actress.

Alice brady

Alice Brady in “In Old Chicago” Fox

Brady not to be confused with Alice from “The Brady Bunch” won Best Supporting Actress for her role in “In Old Chicago” at the 1938 ceremony. Since Brady was not there, a man took the stage and accepted the plaque on his behalf (the supporting actors did not receive a statue until 1944). It turns out the man was an impostor and actually stole the plate. It was never found, nor the plaque, but the Academy replaced Brady.

