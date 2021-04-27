Amanda Seyfried & James Norton Face Ghosts, Marriage Crisis In New Horror





LONDON (Reuters) – Amanda Seyfried and James Norton play a young couple whose marriage and life is shattered when they move to a haunted house in upstate New York in the supernatural thriller Things Heard & Seen. Based on Elizabeth Brundages’ novel All Things Cease to Appear, the Netflix film tells the story of Catherine and George Claire, who leave Manhattan for the small town of Chosen with their 4-year-old daughter after George is offered a teaching post in a nearby establishment. University. Catherine gives up her career to support her husband and focuses on transforming a former dairy farm into a family home, helped by two local orphans who appear to be closely attached to the house. With George growing further and further away and basking in the attention of his young students, Catherine soon finds herself isolated and frightened by unexplained events in their new home. The film is Seyfried’s second horror film release in a year after the 2020 title You Should Have Left. It’s my favorite genre. I can’t get enough Seyfried, known for the Mamma Mia! films, told Reuters. It’s a supernatural thriller but … what was so appealing to me was that I got to play half of a really, really dysfunctional marriage. Norton said the film, which is set in the 1980s, touches on themes that are relevant today. There’s something about his journey that unfortunately, especially in light of #MeToo the last few years, we see these types of men threatened by women … We see women making sacrifices for this guy. And that just doesn’t make sense. It’s so outdated, he says. It’s like the horrific version of it, when an amazing young woman sacrifices her life for the monster of a man she ends up marrying. Things Heard & Seen is written and directed by filmmaking duo Shari Springer Berman and Roberto Pulcini who set out to honor the spirit of the Brundages book while taking inspiration from the dramatic and spooky landscape of the Hudson Valley. Once filming began, they found that the fantasy wasn’t limited to the scenery. The house we filmed in had a lot of unexplained sounds and we had to stop filming often and send someone to the attic to see what exactly was going on up there, Pulcini said. Things Heard & Seen will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday. Reporting by Hanna Rantala, written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Estelle Shirbon

