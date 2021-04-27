Here is a list of upcoming Bollywood movies in 2021

As in all other industries, the novel coronavirus has put a key in every movie theatrical release plan when it comes to the Hindi film industry. Movies have been in the box for two years now as the COVID-19 virus spreads and mutates, drowning the country in a devastating second wave. There are a few movies in the south that have come out like Dhanush’s Karnan and Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab. Both of these films have performed extremely well at the box office, given the current storyline. As for Bollywood, post the decision to allow film screenings in theaters, some films like Roohi, Sania and Indoo Ki Jawani released in theaters. While these films faced almost no competition from other films, they did not perform well at the box office for the simple reason that people are too afraid to leave their homes, let alone go. At the movie theater.

With this in mind, many films have opted for direct release on OTT. Akshay Kumar Laxmii, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi and Ludo created on OTT platforms. There were discussions that the next Salman Khan film, time had been bought by a streaming platform for an incredible sum which led theater organizations to send a letter to “Bhai”, asking him to release the film in theaters. Salman became aware of their concern and from today the film is expected to be released in multi-format.

Here is a list of upcoming Bollywood movies that will be hitting theaters or on OTT platforms, depending on the situation.





Radhe: your most wanted bhai

Salman Khan announced the multi-format release of Radhe: your most wanted bhai on Eid 2021. With this, the highly anticipated artist will be released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex and on all major DTH operators, as well as in operational theaters in India and major overseas markets.

As mentioned above, Khan also chose to release the film to the theater in an effort to bring the film industry out of its slump and revive the broadcast and distribution chain.

A commercial source said Filmfare: “Salman Khan has kept his promise to theater owners and exhibitors who requested theatrical release. time. In return, he keeps reminding the public and his fans to watch him with safety and care in centers where theaters are open. This decision is simply courageous because it risks personal profits while providing jobs for thousands of people. “

Considering that most theater chains in India remain closed, manufacturers of Radhe: your most wanted bhai decided to broadcast the film simultaneously on the OTT and DTH platforms.

Thalaivi





The Kangana Ranaut star has been in the news for some time now and was slated to hit theaters on April 23. The directors of the film even released the trailer for the film and the video for a song. Ranaut has consistently stated that Thalaivi would have a theatrical release and had even made fun of some filmmakers for postponing the release of their films.

“They did everything to get me out of the industry, got together, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all the great heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with his team is coming with a 100cr budget film to save Bollywood, ”Kangana tweeted on March 31.





“The story could just write in gold letters the woman who was the foreign daughter-in-law, was destined to be their savior, you never know life has many ways to amuse us, if that happens, remember you from bullywood chillar the party will never gang up against your mother again, ”she added.





However, keeping in mind the increase in COVID-19 cases, the manufacturers released a statement days later that the film’s release would be postponed. “We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response and unconditional love you have shown. Thalaivi trailer. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank all of the cast and crew who have supported us on this difficult but remarkable journey, ”they said in a statement.





“Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages ​​on the same day. But with an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases, precautions and subsequent lockdowns, even though our film is set to air on April 23, we want to expand all support for government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone the publication of Thalaivi. Although we are postponing the release date, we are confident that then we will receive so much love from all of you. Stay safe and look forward to everyone’s support, ”the statement continued.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

This film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. Since its announcement, Gangubai Kathiawadi received immense media coverage. According to media reports, Bhansali was supposed to play Priyanka Chopra in the lead role, but the role eventually went to actor Alia Bhatt. Bhatt will try out the role of Gangubai who was the most feared and respected madam of Kamathipura. It is said to have garnered immense respect and should not be played with. The film is slated for release in Hindi and Telugu on July 30 of this year. However, Bhansali and Bhatt had tested positive for COVID-19 although they have now recovered. Therefore, it is not certain that the original release date is still valid. The latest news on Gangubai Kathiawadi is that Bhansali is considering an OTT version if all other lanes are closed due to the virus and its effects.

Satyameva Jayate 2

As of today, the directors of the film have released a statement saying the film has been postponed with the second wave of the novel coronavirus in mind. Satyameva Jayate 2, which is the second installment in the Satyameva Jayate franchise, was slated for release on May 13 of this year. “In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our compatriots and our customers. Our film Satyameva Jayate 2 will now be released at a later date. Until then, let’s keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm’s way. I Hind. – Team SMJ2, ”director Milap Zaveri announced on Instagram. Before the postponement, Satyameva Jayate 2 would come into conflict with Salman Khan time but this clash has now been avoided. “This EID is JOHN vs JOHN as # SatyamevaJayate2 comes out on May 13, 2021! LADENGE is SAAL, dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! Zaveri announced in March of this year. Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles. Abraham plays a dual role in the film.

Toofan



After playing in the 2019s The sky is pink, actor Farhan Akhtar is expected to appear in Toofan. While the film was originally slated for a theatrical release, Toofan will now be released on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21 of this year. “After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was sure he would be the perfect protagonist of Toofan. The best thing about him is that he doesn’t play the part, but lives it completely, ”Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had said earlier. YEARS. “Toofan is a story that will motivate and inspire us all to step out of comfort zones and fight for our dreams. We look forward to bringing our film to viewers around the world,” he added. “At Excel Entertainment, we always try to tell stories that touch the hearts and souls of audiences. We are constantly striving to develop new concepts that can entertain and enlighten viewers. Toofan, we present an inspiring sports drama that features the story of a Dongri street jerk against a boxing backdrop, his downfall and triumphant return to life against all odds.