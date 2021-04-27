As Scott Rudin steps back, will Hollywood cut him off?

The allegations of abusive behavior and bullying by producer Scott Rudin are the latest example of how a cultural shift that began with the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment has evolved into a broader push for accountability in places of worship. toxic work.

Hollywood Reporter Investigations, Vulture and the New York Times has revealed heartbreaking accounts of Rudins’ alleged treatment of assistants, interns and others which has led to the conviction of some in Hollywood and Broadway.

After the Initial story of the Hollywood Reporters This month, the Oscar winner and Tony pledged to take a step back from Broadway productions as well as film and streaming projects, saying he was doing it to take the time to work. about personal issues that I should have had a long time ago. Rudin no longer produces stage versions of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story and an upcoming cover of The Music Man.

In response to the New York Times investigation released on Saturday, Rudin said he was deeply sorry for his behavior and was resigning from the Broadway League, the trade association of theater producers and theater operators.

Bulletin In the entertainment industry The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis, and insight on everything from streaming wars to production and what it all means for the future. Enter e-mail address



Sign me up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The allegations range from shouting and intimidation to incidents of Rudin throwing objects at workers and, in one case, breaking a computer on an employee’s hand. The New York Times follow-up story, which focused on his Broadway connections, further described his penchant for wielding power in the industry, with playwright Adam Rapp comparing him to a mob boss.

But Hollywood’s response to allegations about Rudin known for films such as No Country for Old Men and The Social Network and stage shows, including The Book of Mormon, has been hushed up, raising questions about whether any consequences. in the long run will result.

Few Hollywood luminaries have spoken publicly about Rudin following the allegations. During the more than three-hour Oscar ceremony on Sunday evening, the allegations against Rudin were not mentioned. The Oscars, which had no host this year, normally pride themselves on taking a stand on social issues, especially those affecting the industry, like sexism and racism.

Some spoke up, such as Annapurna Pictures producer and founder Megan Ellison. As does Harvey [Weinstein], too many people are afraid to speak out, she wrote on Twitter. I support and applaud those who did.

Author Michael Chabon, who worked with Rudin on a film adaptation of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay that never came to fruition, wrote an apologetic blog post about his silence on Friday. I’ve heard stories of Scotts tantrums and revenge, but no crushed hands and people being pushed out of moving cars, he wrote on Medium. But I knew enough.

Actress Tavi Gevinson, whose first Broadway role was in a Rudin Kenneth Lonergans production This Is Our Youth wrote a play in Vulture titled Art doesn’t need tyrants.

The Producers Guild of America has said it will form an entertainment industry anti-bullying task force. Leaders of the Actors Equity Assn. and Hollywood Unions SAG-AFTRA and the American Federation of Musicians, Local 802 issued a statement call on businesses to tackle bullying in the workplace. We demand action from our corporate counterparts to swiftly address credible allegations of harassment, the groups said.

But it’s unclear what ramifications will result from the allegations against Rudin, a producer with longtime influence whose credits include The Truman Show, The Firm and The Grand Budapest Hotel. He has benefited and supported the careers of filmmakers, including the Coen Bros., Wes Anderson, Greta Gerwig and Aaron Sorkin, none of whom have commented on the allegations.

A former Rudins employee who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation expressed disappointment at the lack of response from big Hollywood actors. There aren’t many consequences for him, the person said.

A representative for Rudin did not respond to requests for comment.

Companies with direct business ties to Rudin have not publicly responded to the allegations, including Disney-owned independent film distributor A24 and FX. The reaction contrasts with the response to allegations of sexual misconduct against people like Louis CK, with whom FX severed ties after admitting inappropriate behavior.

Legal experts note that sexual harassment in the workplace is illegal, while bullying is not, unless it is due to a characteristic protected by federal or state law.

If it’s a hostile work environment, it doesn’t mean anything in terms of legality or illegality unless it talks about a protected characteristic, said Robert Hudock, employment lawyer and founder of Hudock Employment Law. Group, which represents employers. A lot of people have a misconception about this.

New York-based company A24, which had several Rudin projects in different stages of development and production, did not comment. The company is no longer working with the producer and Rudin will no longer be involved in the films he was working on for A24, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment.

The lineup of New York-based studios includes five films that had connections to Rudin and are in various stages of production and development. They include The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, who wrapped filming last summer, and The Humans, starring Steven Yeun. Rudin is also no longer involved in Red, White and Water, with Jennifer Lawrence; Everywhere All At Once, with Jamie Lee Curtis; and Men, which Alex Garland plans to direct from his own screenplay.

What moving the A24s means in practical terms, no one close to the projects would say. The source did not say if Rudins’ name would simply be removed from the credits or if he would still participate financially in the next photos.

Rudin is producing The Woman in the Window, a thriller movie directed by Joe Wright at 20th century Disney-owned studios, which premieres on Netflix next month. Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures is also set to release Andersons The French Dispatch, which lists Rudin as executive producer, the latest in a long collaboration. FX directs the vampire satire What We Do in the Shadows, on which Rudin is executive producer.

Disney and FX declined to comment.

Sony Pictures had previously released several of Rudins’ best-known hits, including The Social Network and Captain Phillips. Rudin was caught in the Sony hack in 2014 after stolen emails revealed him making racist jokes with Amy Pascal, then head of the film group, about Barack Obama. Pascal and Rudin apologized.

Rudin doesn’t have any active plans at Sony and hasn’t done so in years, the Culver City studio said.

Hollywood insiders have said that while its credits could eventually be taken from certain projects, the financial components of its film contracts, which are governed by contracts, will likely remain intact. On completed projects, he’s probably already been paid, and a studio is unlikely to try to get that money back, said a producer who didn’t want to be named when discussing Rudin.

Part of the dull reaction is explained by a lack of surprise. Rudins’ volatile temper has been a legend for years in the film industry and on Broadway, illustrated by a profile from the Wall Street Journal 2005 title Boss-Zilla! which illustrates how young people lined up to work for the producer despite his reputation.

Rudin is also one of the most prolific and decorated producers in the industry. He is one of the few people who has achieved a so-called EGOT by winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. The EGOT club consists of only 16 people, like Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg.

Some producers and executives don’t expect Rudin to be gone forever. He might take some time before testing the waters again, but his career path will depend on whether the talent works with him by bringing him projects and sharing scripts, they said. Rudins’ ability to lock in the rights to major book projects for adaptation has given him a strong foothold in the industry.

I don’t see him completely letting go, said a producer who knows Rudin. Talent has a lot of power.

Times editors Ashley Lee and Anousha Sakoui contributed to this report.