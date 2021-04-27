Why Buchanan Interested in Entergys’ Sale of Indian Point to Holtec





When the Indian Point closure deal was reached in January 2017, there were three men in the room: the Governor, Riverkeeper and Entergy. The host community, the village of Buchanan, had no say. No one in this room was protecting or looking after the interests of the village. With the sale of Indian Point to Holtec, it was imperative that the village of Buchanan take a seat at the table. It was about protecting the interests of the villages. In the River log, it was reported that Trustee Murray criticized villages for spending over $ 27,000 to apply for intervenor status, and that for a small village it was a waste of time and money. Nothing could be further from the truth. Because the village had a seat at the table, it will receive $ 1.2 million, which will give us certainty in the budget for the next few years. The agreement also contains provisions for the maintenance of local roads and the expedited release of parts of the IPEC site and more. It is certainly a great return on the time, effort and money required to be a speaker. Holtec would certainly have benefited if Buchanan hadn’t stepped in and the village had been left out. My administration has been accused of having lost our way without any plans for the future. Again, nothing could be further from the truth. Since the announcement of the closure, we have been laser-focused and have had many discussions about what the village needs to do to survive. Now all that hard work is paying off. While directors Murray and Capicotti will have the opportunity to vote on the deal, I want to thank directors Funchion, Zachary, Jackson and Pasquale who have been on the board since the announcement and had the vision for what was needed. make. Also, don’t forget that we were the first in the country to pass legislation authorizing the taxation of used fuel drums. We’re starting to see all of the planning and hard work come to fruition. There are many more great announcements to come. Since the announcement of the closure, my motto has been Make it Happen. We did it. Theresa Knickerbocker

Mayor, Buchanan Village

