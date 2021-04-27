



Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Liam proposes to Leyla, but things don’t quite go as planned. In scenes for the next week, Liam gives David a secret mission to help him implement his proposal to Leyla. But Meena is jealous to suspect that there is a spark between David and Leyla, unaware that a plan is underway. When Meena sees David walking towards Leyla on the street, she is upset.





Liam asks David for help (ITV) David delays Leyla until Leanna gives him the signal that Liam is ready to offer. As Leyla and David go their separate ways platonically, Meena is furious to see them so close. Emmerdale spoilers: Liam proposes to Leyla Thinking that Leyla is trying to rob David, Meena abruptly interrupts Liam’s attempt to offer Leyla.





Meena gets jealous. (ITV) When Pollard points out to David that Liam’s proposal doesn’t seem to go as planned, David explains to Meena that the reason he spent the morning with Leyla was to give Liam time to prepare for the proposal. But it inadvertently blows surprise. Liam is upset that his proposal has been ruined. But Leyla can see the effort he has put into proposing to her and suggests that she try again.





Liam proposes (Photo credit: ITV) Read more: Who plays Kev in Emmerdale and what has he played in before? After giving a speech from the heart, she is thrilled and says “Yes! As Liam and Leyla celebrate their engagement, David and Meena’s relationship seems less stable. Not happily forever? Recently, Roxy Shahidi and Jonny McPherson, who play Leyla and Liam, revealed that they would rather the couple didn’t live happily ever after. In a recent interview, the two stars were asked if they would like to see their characters live happily ever after. Roxy told Entertainment Daily and other outlets, “Absolutely not, too boring.” Johnny added: “Really boring.” Roxy continued, “There would be no fuss, they were just chopping up and having cupcakes and coffee.





Will they live happily ever after? (Credit: ITV) Read more: Emmerdale fans explain Cathy and Ellis plot as they demand it end "No, we have to have something. I mean, it would be nice for them to have a time of joy for god's sake, you know, and to let them enjoy the work that they've been doing. But ultimately no. Johnny added: "It might be interesting that there is also more jealousy rather than just three months and then get a divorce." Emmerdale airs weekday evenings at 7 p.m. on ITV. There is an additional episode at 8 p.m. onThursdays.

