5 times Bollywood remade extremely popular regional cinema songs and left us with mixed feelings





The original track was released in 2017 and rose to the top of the Telugu music charts. The Hindi version of the song is definitely very catchy, but you can't say that it lacks the finesse of the original. See both below and pay special attention to the snazzy Allu Arjuns sneakers. While waiting for the fate of the songs, let's go through four more cult Hindi tracks that you probably didn't know were disappointing remakes of hugely popular songs from regional cinema not included. Zara Zara and Hosanna of course. Hindi Bollywood Songs You Probably Didn't Know Were Remakes of Extremely Popular Regional Cinema Songs 1. Dhinka Chika by Ready (2011) It is rare to meet a millennial who does not know this track of Salman Khan and Asin which is a remake of Call call excerpt from a Telugu film titled Arya 2 (2009), also starring Allu Arjun. 2. Mera Naam Mary from Brothers (2015) The energetic track, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is heavily inspired by Yego ye ye maina, a hit Marathi song by Ajay-Atul from the film Jatra (2006). 3. Aa Ante Amalapuram from Maximum (2012) While most of us may not remember the movie Maximum, with Naseeruddin Shah, Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia and Vinay Pathak in the lead roles, the song Aa Ante Amalapuram, starring Hazel Keech is still very popular. The song is a remake of the Telugu song of the same name, from the movie Aarya (2004), with Allu Arjun. 4. Chikni Chameli d'Agnepath (2012) Another song from the movie Marathi Jatra who received a lot of love from Bollywood is Kombadi Palali. The song was remade in Hindi as Chikni Chameli For the movie Agneepath, with Katrina Kaif at the center of the musical.

