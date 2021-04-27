Machine Investment Recaps $ 208 Million Hollywood Hotel Portfolio





Machine Investment Group announced the $ 208 million recapitalization of a hotel portfolio located in Hollywood, California. With the package, the sponsor Relevant Group can complete the construction of the two hotels by this summer. The portfolio, which is under construction, includes the Thompson and tommie branded hotels and event and food and beverage spaces in the Citizen News Building. The total loan of $ 208 million displaces the former first mortgage held by Calmwater Capital to a $ 136 million A note and incorporates a Machine-created $ 72 million B note. A joint venture sponsored by subsidiaries of Machine Investment Group and Taconic Capital provided the B-note. We are pleased to offer a financing solution to complete these properties, said Eric Rosenthal, Managing Partner of Machine, in a prepared statement. We were able to act quickly after taking this transaction out of the market, working with the sponsor and the existing lender for a recapitalization that works well for all parties. The Thompson Hollywood Hotel, 190 keys, and Tommie Hollywood Hotel, 212 keys, will offer a combined 30,000 square feet of food and beverage space, including two rooftop bars with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills . The Hollywood Citizen News Building will feature another 45,000 square feet of world-class dining and events space. New York-based Machine focuses on opportunistic, troubled, and special-situation investments across the United States. The firm’s recent transactions include the $ 54.5 million acquisition of Stevens Creek Executive Park in San Jose, Calif., And the granting of a $ 30 million credit facility secured by a senior interest in approximately 3,500 hotel rooms. Other groups are also raising funds for struggling hotels. Earlier this month, Ares Management Corp. closed its Ares US Real Estate Opportunity Fund III, which will target distressed, repositioning and selective development opportunities. It was oversubscribed with about $ 1.7 billion in commitments against its target of $ 1.5 billion. This fund is the largest US real estate equity fundraiser for Ares and represents a significant increase from the $ 1 billion in commitments raised for the predecessor fund and related vehicles. In March, American Ventures Partners announced the launch of the American Ventures Strategic Property Fund invest in struggling US commercial real estate. The fund, which will offer a tax-efficient structure to non-US investors, has a capital raising target of $ 1 billion. It will focus on properties valued at over $ 50 million that are priced below replacement cost. The Strategic Property Fund targets returns of 15% to 18%, net of fees. It will be supported by class A properties and prudently leveraged and conveniently located supply chain facilities. The portfolio will maintain low and moderate leverage while controlling tenant size and sector exposure.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos