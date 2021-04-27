Jenna Coleman to direct new drama The War Rooms





Serpents Jenna Coleman is set to star in upcoming period drama The War Rooms from Oscar-winning producer David Parfitt. The Doctor Who star will star in the series Joan Bright, the woman who organized the special Winston Churchills information center and ran his secret Whitehall bunker. Based on Brights’ memoir The inner circle: a vision of war at the top, the drama will follow Bright as she works underground during WWII, tackling each challenge as they rub shoulders with her colleagues, with each season spanning 12 to 18 months of warfare, according to Deadline. Joan Bright was never going to live the conventional life of a young woman who lived her war days under the Official Secrets Act, undercover and underground in the War Rooms, Coleman told the publication. This story is so fascinating not only because of its unique and liberal spirit, ironic wit and curiosity to live through, but also because of the opportunity to examine this endlessly fascinating period of time through an intimate lens and human. Proximity and closeness of days and nights lived in this small space, the bearers of the truthamidst the oblivion of the above propaganda. The beauty and fragility of human connection living in a time when no one knows what tomorrow will bring. I’m so excited to unearth these hidden lives and at a time when it becomes extremely relevant now. The War Rooms will be written by Moving Ons David Chidlow and produced by Parfitt, who just won two Oscars for The Father. Bright, who was the former girlfriend of James Bond author Ian Fleming and who considered the inspiration behind Miss Moneypenny, received an OBE in 1946 for her wartime work and died in 2008. Best known for playing Doctor Whos Clara Oswald, the Doctor’s Companion from 2013 to 2015, Coleman recently played the role of Marie-André Leclerc in the detective miniseries The Serpent and Queen Victoria in Victoria. You can buy Joan Brights The Inner Circle: A View of War at the Top at Amazon. VSsee what else is with our TV guide or our dedicated Drama center.

