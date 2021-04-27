Don’t miss “Cruel Summer” on Freeform | Culture & Leisure





Told in a series of flashbacks, the clever teen melodrama Cruel Summer (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) recalls Jeanettes (Chiara Aurelia) ‘s metamorphosis from 1993 to 1995, from a goofy nerd to a popular it girl. Her transformation coincides with the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt), a popular blonde. When Kate returns, she accuses Jeannette of having stolen her friends and her life. The tabloids and television media almost accuse Jeannette of cooperating in the gruesome kidnapping of Kates. Summer plays with time-shifting narratives and prompts viewers to guess the distinctions between victim and abuser while exploring media obsessions over the disappearance of pretty white teenage girls. Executive producer Jessica Biel asked audiences similar questions about her American series The Sinner. It’s hard to watch Cruel Summer and not wonder if Biels’ own story influenced the plot, or at least the atmosphere, of Cruel Summer as well. From 1996 to 2006, Biel played Mary Camden in 7th Heaven, the popular WB family series and production Aaron Spelling. She was very well known to the public as she moved from adolescence to adulthood. This exhibition was not without minor scandal and media exploitation. Not to say too much, but at the heart of Cruel Summer is the story of a trusted young college principal who is revealed to be a predator and kidnapper of Kates. In 2014, a few years after the conclusion of 7th Heaven, Stephen Collins, who performed the shows of the sane patriarch Eric Camden, confessed to multiple incidents of sexual misconduct with young girls. It’s a theme of betrayed trust and resulting disorientation that runs through Cruel Summer, a disturbing and compelling series. While Cruel Summer showcases the media’s obsession with young girls, the new Netflix thriller Fatma explores the anonymity of middle-aged women, especially those at the bottom of the income ladder. Turkish actress Burcu Biricik stars as the main character, a recently widowed woman and a distressed housekeeper who accidentally commits homicide while searching for the murderer of her deceased husband. Events spiral out of control, keeping Fatma in dangerous situations where murder is the only way out. Nobody notices the cleaning lady. TONIGHTS OTHER HIGHLIGHTS A tarnished bodyguard (Gerard Butler) steps in to save the President (Aaron Eckhart) in the 2016 thriller London Has Fallen (5:30 p.m., Syfy, TV-14) and in Olympus Has Fallen (7:30 p.m. Syfy, TV-MA) from 2013. Tornado hits The Resident (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). Assistants take charge of Pooch Perfect (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), hosted by Rebel Wilson. Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin explore their family histories on Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). An explosive package on the FBI (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14). Kevin gets foggy on This Is Us (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14). Jessica is researching her book on Prodigal Son (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14). Detective murder results in death penalty calls for documentary series Philly DA (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). Followed by an Internet vigilante on FBI: Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14). Max wants to extend Wi-Fi to New Amsterdam (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14). New evidence arrives with a toe tag attached on Big Sky (9 p.m. ABC, TV-14). Frontline (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) concludes its two-part series The Virus That Shaken the World. WORSHIP CHOICE Billy Bob Thornton stars in the 2004 adaptation of Friday Night Lights (5:55 p.m., Starz Encore), based on HG Bissingers’ non-fictional account of high school football culture in Texas. This film and the book will inspire the famous 2006 television series that aired on NBC and DirectTV for five seasons. SERIAL NOTES Torres meets his father on NCIS (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … Recovering from a football injury on Young Rock (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … Temperatures drop on The Flash (7 p.m., CW), r, TV-PG) … Much ado about hairstyles on Kenan (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … Dre can’t even on black-ish (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) .. Trapped in the ghost zone on Supergirl (8pm, CW, TV-PG) … Dating advice on mixed-ish (8.30pm, ABC, TV-PG). LATE AT NIGHT Kenan Thompson is booked on Conan (10 p.m., TBS, r) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Michael Che, Roger Daltrey, Nicki Nicole and Lunay on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … Ed Helms, Michelle Buteau and Senator Jon Test visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC).

