Journalist Soledad O’Brien and actor Lamman Rucker join Baton Rouge Community College to support ‘Voices’, a short film on race, inequality and Covid





Virtual roundtable moderated by Soledad O’Brien to explore the prioritization of community healing by Baton Rouge BATON ROUGE, La., April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Nationally recognized journalist, Soledad O’Brien, best known for her CNN docuseries Black in america partners with actor, Lamman Rucker and Red Stick Mayor-President, Sharon Weston Broome promote Voice, a new short film based on the personal stories of Red Stick students whose lives are deeply affected by racism, police brutality and the Covid pandemic. The film premiered at Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) followed by a round table, virtually moderated by Soledad O’Brien while responding to the urgency of racism, police brutality and the Covid pandemic. The event will be broadcast on the Bayou Soul Youth Literary Conference Facebook page (@bayousoulyouthconference) on Thursday, April 29, 2021– 6 p.m. CST. The short film is a fascinating story based on Voice of the Bayou, an anthology of stories written by students in a class led by Professor BRCC, Clarence nero following the devastating summer of 2016. “It was a traumatic summer for Red Stick», Declares the mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who is the first African-American woman to be elected to the post. “There was the murder of Alton sterling followed by several police officers who were ambushed and killed. We had a historic flood that left me campaigning for the post of mayor as I was displaced from home. Therefore, Voice is an important film that documents these experiences and I support it one hundred percent. “ Voice has been adapted to the screen by the teacher Clarence nero and his debut led by two-time Oscar winner, Willie burton, whose career spans more than four decades since the groundbreaking television series, Roots. The film stars veteran actor Lamman Rucker, who is best known for Tyler perry movies Why did i get married and Meet the Browns and recent hit drama series Green leaf (CLEAN). The story continues “I have been invested in this project from the start,” says Rucker, who has partnered with Baton Rouge Community College since four years. “Whenever our young people speak out against injustice and for healing, we need to support them. They are the new leaders of today and certainly our leaders of tomorrow. The live panel will include: the mayor-president, Sharon Weston Broome (Mayor’s Office), Chancellor Willie Smith (BRCC), Prof. Clarence nero (Voice Writer) Willie D. Burton (Voice Director), lawyer James carter (Executive Producer), DeLisa Treshelle (Student), Vastine Stabler (Artistic Director of LSU) and Lamman Rucker (actor). “We must move forward as a city and a country,” said Mayor Broome. “I can’t think of a better way than a film about young people using their voices to uplift us while being hosted by none other than Soledad O’Brien. “ For more information on the Facebook live event, visit the BRCC website at MyBRCC.edu. For media inquiries, please contact Hope Allen at [email protected] – 646-504-1191. Related files

Cision Show original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/journalist-soledad-obrien-and-actor-lamman-rucker-to-join-baton-rouge-community-college-in-support-of-voices-a- short-film-on-racial-inequality-and-covid-301277648.html SOURCE Baton Rouge Community College

