How COVID-19 Killed Hollywood – The Viewer





We hear a lot about the pandemic which is accelerating existing social trends. The traditional retail business was dying; now it’s almost dead. Office real estate was threatened; now its more and more worthless. The atomization of human existence was underway. Now this is our reality. Another trend that COVID-19 has accelerated is the growing irrelevance of Luvvie Lalaland, Oscars, and famous actors. I wrote here last year that social media killed the movie star because no one cared about the big awards ceremonies anymore. We are all bored to tears now by the morality lectures of the rich and famous. I had jumped the gun, a little. In the 2010s, the Oscars were in decline, but the 2020 ceremony still attracted a TV audience of 23.6 million. This year this number collapsed to 9.8 million. The comparison is a bit apples to pears, but it’s worth noting that popular YouTuber stuntman MrBeast gets over 100 million views in every episode. Who wants to see beautiful people chatting about racial justice and LGBQT rights when you can see ugly people burying themselves alive for the fun of it? Yes, COVID-19 has crippled the film industry in unique and temporary ways over the past 12 months. Many films have not been made due to the pandemic and lockdowns. The cinemas have been closed. As normal life returns, we hope so will blockbuster movies and there are plenty of exciting films on the production horizon before 2022. The Oscars will be stronger next year, and after this year a disastrous show, any increase in viewership will be greeted as a triumphant comeback. There is still a lot of money and E! The interest of the chain circulates around the town of Tinsel. But the dreaded virus has given consumers a massive push in the direction they were already moving away from cinema and towards home entertainment. Gone are the days when actors, directors and film moguls held so much cultural capital and even social influence. Social media and online streaming were the pre-existing conditions destroying the celebrity era. But it’s the impact of COVID-19 that will kill him for good.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos