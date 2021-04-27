Vladislav ‘Lelush’ Ivanov asked to be rejected from Chinese reality TV show Produce Camp





I hope the judges won’t back me up, said Ivanov, who competed under the stage name Lelush. during a recent segment, begging viewers to vote against him. While others want to get an A, I want to get an F because it represents freedom. The story continues under the ad Finally, after appearing in 10 weekly episodes since mid-February not to mention several vlogs, a spin-off game show, and 24/7 closed-circuit TV streams, it looks like he has achieved his goal: Ivanov n did not receive enough votes this weekend. to make the final cut for the boy group. Thank you all for your support. I’m finally getting out there Told its 1.5 million Weibo subscribers on Saturday. Produce Camp 2021, also known as Chuang, reflects the massive growth in popularity of Chinese boy band groups, sort of a response to K-pop. The TV show, which is produced by the entertainment arm of Tencent, is one of many similar in recent years and would have been seen more than any other program in China so far this year. The story continues under the ad While previous seasons have mostly included Chinese performers, Chuang 2021 brought together 90 male interns from countries around the world, including China, Thailand, Ukraine, and the United States, to form a boy group of 11. members voted by its huge global audience. Ivanov, a fashion marketer and part-time model, said he only came to the set on a artificial island off the tropical province of Hainan in China, to act as interpreter for two Japanese friends who were in competition. But when he was confused for a contestant, the show’s director persuaded him to join. The director saw that I was fluent in Mandarin and they thought I was good looking, so they asked if I would like to try and experience a new lifestyle, he said in a behind-the-scenes interview. Dancing and singing every day, I’m really exhausted and now I’m starting to regret my decision. The story continues under the ad Ivanov expected him to be cut by the first elimination. But his lone wolf character and his dark humor at times, he joked about strangling or escape from the studio made him an unlikely sensation on the Internet. Her stage name was inspired by a character from her favorite Japanese animated series. His Chinese fan base, known as Sun Si or Bamboo, pulls a pun that also means pranksters funded LED billboards from him in a dozen Chinese cities and elected him among the best in the first rankings. According to the rules of the show, I won today. But for me, I lost again, he said during the second classification. I don’t want to be part of the group. My dreams are to create designs, to enjoy freedom and to be a role model. The story continues under the ad Over the course of several months of competition, contestants were filmed 24/7 as they practiced dance routines and songs as a group. Their phones were confiscated until they were disposed of, and anyone who wanted to leave early will have to pay hefty fees to break the terms of the contract. Despite his intentionally lackluster performance of a Russian rap song, Ivanov, to his dismay, only skyrocketed in popularity. A call made earlier this month to stop fans voting for him garnered 55 million views, making it the second most-watched interview clip to come out of the show. I stand here with fear, but I still believe my fans will respect my choice not to be in a boy group. I think they know how far they should go, he mentionned earlier this month, before a final round of rankings was announced ahead of the final. The story continues under the ad Some skeptical viewers had speculated that Ivanov was taking a nonchalant stance to stand out from a crowded field of candidates all vying for the same place. But her makeup artist on the show told a chinese vlogger that stint on the show had actually thrown him into a depressive state. On April 18, Ivanov’s fan club ad they would respect Lelush’s choice and stop their campaign to continue voting for him. He did not receive enough votes to be part of the final group chosen for group INTO1, as revealed in Saturday’s final. The next day, once the candidates have retrieved their phones, Ivanov posted a meme of himself wearing a bright yellow hoodie. Sporting a rare smile, he wrote that he felt as happy as a clam.







