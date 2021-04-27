Actor challenges himself with the drive-in | Way of life

Even as a child, Walter DeShields planned to become an actor.
I did a play in school when I was in fourth grade and really enjoyed it, which has become the foundation of my entire career and something that has stuck with me, DeShields says.
Eventually, DeShields moved to Penn State University to study English and acting. After graduating, he returned to Philly to work as a teacher, educating young people involved in theater.
Soon this experience led me to give up teaching and return to the theater myself, he recalls.
And that’s exactly what he did. Today DeShields is a film and theater actor and co-founder and co-artistic director for Theater in the X. He also spends a lot of time directing.
Currently, he is playing the role of the narrator in Adam Rapps’ production EgoPos Nocturne, which runs until May 9.
It’s about a play about a young man who accidentally kills his sister with his car, DeShields explains, and how he handles that accident for the next 15 years of his life. I play this man, called only the narrator.
The play takes place in a North Philadelphia parking lot five minutes from the main Temple University campus on Sedgley Ave. across from Reyburn Park. Guests arrive in their vehicles and circle the nighttime performance space, shining their headlights to light up the show while listening to the action via their FM radio show.
And just in case people want to experience the action outside of their cars, lawn chairs will be available.
Written in prose, Nocturne has about 50 pages of dialogue, so for my benefit, the director (Lane Savadove) added an ensemble cast to relieve me. So now I only have 40 pages of dialogue to take away. But even at that, it was an extremely difficult task.
In a typical play performed in a theater you have all the sound you need, all the lighting and so on, DeShields continues, but with this production being done in a parking lot, none of that is available to us. , so we had to take everything with us.
Plus, being in such a remote location and the changing weather also creates unforeseen challenges, adds the actor.
Along with the car, being an integral part of the show is why using this production behind the wheel works so well, according to volunteers at DeShields. And I believe the way this show is presented has never been done before. The uniqueness of a man having an accident in his car while members of the public are in their cars makes me believe this has never been featured before.
As a director, teacher and actor, DeShelds sees all aspects of his life as having an intersection. He explains: It’s about getting others to have a conversation about what’s going on around them, what’s going on far away from them, and what they’re going through.
When I’m a teacher (he is currently an assistant professor at Drexel University) it’s all about getting young people to offer their own experiences to the community around them. And as a director, who is also a teacher, I do pretty much the same,
And as a performer, I am the edifice of this story which hopefully guides you to dissect the meanings for yourself and then decide what to do with it. And all of these things contribute to what brings me the greatest joy in my life.
