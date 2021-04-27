Randeep Hooda opens up about Bollywood’s lackluster reaction to her movie checkout, maybe says they didn’t like my role

The Guardian

Warm, Kind, Wise and Brilliant: Guardian Writers Remember Kakoli Bhattacharya

Our Delhi correspondents pay tribute to the Indian journalist and Guardian press assistant, deceased of Covid Kakoli Bhattacharya, deceased at the age of 51, who had worked as an assistant, translator and fixer for The Guardian since 2009. Photograph: Document Every Guardian Southeast Asian correspondent for the past decade remembers the first time they met Kakoli Bhattacharya. A smart, brilliant and tenacious journalist, Kakoli joined the Guardian in Delhi in 2009 as an assistant, translator and fixer, but the role she would play in the lives of all correspondents who worked with her far exceeded her official duties. . On Saturday, Kakoli, known to friends and family as Pui, meaning birdsong, died in hospital from Covid-19. She was 51 years old. His death leaves a great absence. Here, Delhi correspondents past and present share their lasting memories of a much-loved colleague and friend. Jason Burke (South Asia Correspondent 2009-2016) I remember meeting Kakoli for the first time in a poor neighborhood in North Delhi where we had to work on an honor killing story. She was so enthusiastic, insightful, warm and capable then, and has never been different during the six years we have worked together. Switching effortlessly between any of her different languages, negotiating with equal ease the wilder parts of the Indian bureaucracy, looking for contacts or stories, she was indispensable. I remember she was sitting with me on a charpoy in a village in Haryana, calmly and intelligently explaining all the local political and social dynamics, or a trip to find the family of a Uttar hitman. Pradesh where we ended up talking to the killer. himself in prison on a cell phone. Even as my own understanding of the region deepened, Kakoli never ceased to amaze me with his own deep knowledge. That she is no longer with us is a huge professional and personal loss for all the correspondents who owe her so much over the years. Somehow, she handled the demands of the Guardians along with those of her very talented daughter. My thoughts are very much with her daughter, Khushi, and her husband, Himanshu. Michael Safi (South Asia Correspondent 2016-2019) Covering India, you are bombarded with advice. But on one point, my predecessors in Delhi were unequivocal: working with Kakoli and making her happy. They had learned what would quickly become clear to me too. Whether it was his stable demeanor or his extraordinary ability to track down names and phone numbers, in a country that often challenged and puzzled Kakoli, just made things easier. At one of our first meetings, I told Kakoli that I had been completely overwhelmed by the bureaucratic maneuvering required to get journalist accreditation in Delhi. She arched an eyebrow. Why didn’t I tell him earlier? She made a few phone calls and I got the certificate within a week. Kakoli with her son, Hriday Photograph: // No Credit I could see what Kakoli was really doing weeks later when she managed to convince us to be allowed to tidy up the night with a group of vigilantes from cows, young men who watched over the trafficking routes between Indian states, under the pretext of preventing the smuggling of cows to slaughterhouses. It wasn’t particularly dangerous, although the men were armed and unpredictable, but Kakoli rejected any suggestion that she could get out of the midnight patrol at the hotel. She never blinked, chatting all night long with the young men and their leaders, pulling out rich quotes and anecdotes that would end up in the story. She later confessed that it was a hair-raising night, but at the time she was pure steel and charm. Kakoli attempted to leave the Guardian when I arrived in 2016. She wanted to devote more of her time to helping her daughter Khushi achieve her dream of representing India in badminton at the Olympics. She agreed to stay on condition that we work around the Khushis training program. This is how we ended up having editorial meetings next to the court, or how his son, Hriday, ended up translating for me when some stories in Delhi Kakoli was away in a mountain training camp with Khushi. Her husband, Himanshu, a water expert and activist, has also become a regular source of Guardian stories on this vitally important topic. Kakoli has made you feel like family and has integrated his own family perfectly into the work of the Guardians. Hannah Ellis-Petersen (South Asia Correspondent 2019-present) I still remember arriving in India and within hours the first person to call was Kakoli. Did I have a nice place to stay? Had I eaten? Had the Indian bureaucracy beaten me again? I felt overwhelmed by the chaos of Delhi but Kakoli made me laugh with laughter and instantly feel at home in my new city. Her journalistic skills became evident the next morning when we worked together on our first story. I speculatively sent her an image from a newspaper of a woman bathing in a polluted river: Did she know anyone who could talk about those pollution scenes in Delhis? She responded a few minutes later with the name and phone number of the woman in the photo. I still have no idea how she did it. But she never failed to find a contact, no matter how mysterious or obscure. Kakoli had the gift of being such a charming and empathetic presence that even the most reluctant interviewees would open up to you when you worked with her. We were sent to find farmers who were illegally burning their fields in the Punjab. For hours our efforts were postponed but Kakoli was never to be defeated by a story. At the end of the day, we sat under a tree, playing cards and drinking from the winery with a group of farmers who had all happily confessed to Kakoli that they had set their fields on fire one more day. early. On another occasion, during a terrifyingly sad story about the rape and murder of a nine-year-old in Rajasthan, Kakoli sat quietly and held the girls’ crying grandmother in his arms. His dedication was impressive: Kakoli and his daughter, Khushi Photo: Kakolis handout A thorough knowledge of South Asia was essential, his belief in the power of journalism was unwavering and his warmth and kindness made him feel like a family. His dedication to the badminton career of his daughter Khushis was also particularly impressive, especially as his commitment to the Guardian never wavered. We talked almost every day and even when she told me that her fever was getting bad and her oxygen was going down after being diagnosed with Covid, her only messages were to ask me if I was okay. She was selfless and brilliant to the end. I will miss her every day. Rebecca Ratcliffe (South Asia 2019 Acting Correspondent) I have only worked in Delhi briefly but feel very lucky to have reported alongside Kakoli. She was incredibly motivated and resourceful. No matter who we were to find, no matter what time of day or night, she always found a way, and always at a disconcerting speed. Together, we covered one of the most pressing human rights stories in India at the time Assams National Citizens Register (NRC), which was designed to identify illegal immigrants. It was a bureaucratic nightmare and threatened to render 2 million people stateless in northeast India. Kakoli was warm, kind and wise, which made her a brilliant journalist. People were open to her, whether we were all sitting face to face or talking on a crackling phone line. Kakoli was also the most caring colleague. She would share her many stories from reporting across India. It would help guide your ideas. And, when you felt completely confused and overwhelmed, she was telling you not to panic, the story will work. She was both a skilled and determined journalist and a true friend. Annie Kelly (Editor in Chief of the Guardians Rights and Freedom Reporting Project) I had the immense privilege of working with Kakoli as a freelance Guardian in India and for two weeks in 2009 I made a documentary with her on honor killings, which she worked on as a local. producer. She was a wonderful, talented, determined and tenacious journalist with an amazing ability to put people at ease and an instinctive understanding of how to tell stories with clarity and compassion. She was also brilliantly funny, lively, and kind (at one point holding my hand and feeding me soft-boiled eggs brought from home when I was sick on a mission). Even though I haven’t seen her for over 10 years, I have often thought of her. His deep love for his family was clear and my deepest condolences go to them for their tremendous loss.