Mark Lee says he’s ready to hire actor Shane Pow despite his drinking and driving charges, Entertainment News & Top Stories





Following actor Shane Pow’s drunk driving charge, which saw him ditched by Mediacorp, veteran actor-comedian Mark Lee has said he’s ready to sign the 29-year-old actor. Pow was charged last Thursday (April 22) with impaired driving, his second such offense. Mediacorp announced on Monday that it was terminating its contract. In an interview with Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday, Lee, 52, who praised Pow on his game and appearance, said, “If (Pow) isn’t afraid to join our company, I’m ready to give him a chance to sign. with us, ”he said. Lee started a production house, King Kong Media Production, in 2017 and signed with local artists such as Marcus Chin and Henry Thia. Lee said he was not surprised by Mediacorp’s decision to drop Pow. He added that drinking and driving is a serious issue, especially if it is a repeat offense, and that “those involved must learn their lesson and not start over.” Asked how he would have handled the situation if one of his artists had been involved in such an incident, he said: “I would hold a press conference and ask the artist to issue a public apology and m ’tilt 90 degrees three times. “There is no need to run or hide. Once the press has asked all the questions, there will be nothing left to ask.” Pow has not broken his silence so far. Lee also brought up the case of great actor Christopher Lee, 49, who was convicted of drunk driving in 2007 and sentenced to six weeks in prison: “Just look at Mingshun (the Chinese name of Christoper Lee ) who bravely faced music all those years ago. Isn’t his career going very well now? Everyone needs a second chance. “ In addition to the drunk driving charge, which Pow did not disclose to Mediacorp, he was also recently found guilty of violating Covid-19 safety management measures in a high-profile case involving a number of actors in October 2020 and fined. It has two upcoming dramas, Soul Old Yet So Young, which ended and will air in June, and The Heartland Hero, a 130-episode series still in production. In a report released Tuesday to Lianhe Wanbao, the producers of The Heartland Hero are said to be in talks about Pow’s role as the second lead actor. As the scripts for the first 100 episodes are already written, it will be difficult to rewrite it and kill it. In addition, two months of filming have already been completed. Therefore, one of the options considered is to put another actor in his role in the mid-series. According to Lianhe Wanbao, if this happens, it would be the first time in the history of local television.

Shane Pow has not broken his silence so far. PHOTO: DAILY NEWS FROM SHIN MIN







