“Are You Afraid” to Honor Your Obligation to Install the Star, (“#Leosloststar”), on the Hollywood Walk of Fame which was awarded to Oscar winner “Thanks for the Memory” over 30 years ago. years?

"Are You Afraid" is the title and the words of the poem by legendary lyricist Leo Robin. That would be a good question to ask the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce: "Are You Afraid" to honor your obligation to install the star, ("#leosloststar"), on the Hollywood Walk of Fame which has been awarded to the legendary lyricist Leo Robin over 30 years ago? After all, there is an ongoing controversy between Leo Robin Music and the Hollywood Chamber because the Hollywood Chamber does not honor the 1990 Walk of Fame Committee decision to award Leo Robin a star.

In the 1937 drama Up to tomorrow, Lucy, the main character played by Beulah Bondi, recites a poem from memory that she used to read to her husband, Barkley. The couple revel in the poem because it gives them hope in the twilight of their lives. He mentions very distinctly that, “[she] used to mark this page with a rosebud, “and she recites,” … “Are you afraid?” said the man to the maid. She looked up and spoke at last. “My dear,” she said, “the die is cast … – With you,” said the maid, “I am not afraid.

A tender scene from the 1937 Leo McCareys film Make Way for Tomorrow about an elderly couple played by

Victor Moore and Beulah Bondia where she recites a memorable poem “Are You Afraid”, written by lyricist Leo Robin

The presidents of the United States of both parties have inspired a nation in these difficult times with messages of hope much like the poem “Are You Afraid”. As the country battles an insidious virus, US President Joe Biden reassures the little girl who is afraid of catching Covid-19, “Don’t be afraid, honey.” The President said this on February 16, 2021 during a CNN town hall that sought to reassure a worried second-grader of contracting Covid-19, telling her that young children are “the safest group of people in the world. world”. “You’re okay, and we’ll make sure mom is okay too,” he said. Former President Donald Trump said on October 5, 2020: “Don’t be afraid of COVID” when he left the hospital and returned to the White House. “Don’t let him rule your life.”

It dates back to when Franklin Delano Roosevelt was sworn in as the 32nd President of the United States on March 4, 1933, the nation was in the midst of an economic crisis unprecedented in its history. After taking the oath, Roosevelt delivered his inaugural address with this memorable phrase: “Let me state my firm belief that the only thing we need to fear is fear itself …” These wise words from presidents and the poem “Are You Afraid” will help people meet the challenges that lie ahead.

Ashley Lee of the Los Angeles Times first revealed this intriguing story on May 23, 2019, Leo Robin never had his Walk of Fame star. Now her grandson is fighting for it, about the fortuitous discovery of the grandson, on July 6, 2017, of Leo’s long-lost star which he said was lost because “[The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce]… made that 30-year mistake, ”Ms. Lee quoted. In 1988 Robin’s wife Cherie Robin and actor Bob Hope sponsored Leo for a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They followed the instructions and mailed the nomination some five years after Robin died so he could be nominated for a star as soon as possible. But too soon after, Cherie herself, already gripped by grief, was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Tragically, Cherie Robin never received the good news from the Leo Robin star as she passed away on May 28, 1989, just over a year before the Hollywood Chamber letter was sent on June 18, 1990 announcing that her husband had been rewarded. the star. Due to these unfortunate circumstances, the star of Leo was never installed. “I think it was meant to be,” the star’s discovery grandson said. “It’s important to me because it was important for my grandmother to honor Leo’s career in this way. And she took the time, she followed all the rules. My grandmother did everything well except live long enough.

Following the publication of this story last year by The Times, Leo Robin Music was outraged to learn that the Hollywood House had made a mistake in processing its own mail more than 30 years ago. Ms Lee said, “The envelope was returned to its sender and has since remained in the records of the Chamber of Commerce.” She also tweeted, “At first I didn’t believe the Leo star Robin really slipped through the cracks” along with a photo of this acceptance letter and the envelope stamped “RETURN TO SENDER”. Ms Lee explained the House’s point of view: “It was not a mistake, (Ana) Martinez noted to The Times. In 1989, before the ease of emails and cellphones, the winners weren’t so regularly and actively pursued for their star than they are today. This means no follow-up letters and no calls for co-signers, even though Robin’s candidacy was co-signed by (Bob) Hope, who has four stars on the Marche. “

Up to tomorrow is a 1937 drama film directed by Leo McCarey. The plot is about an elderly couple, Victor Moore and Beulah Bondi, who are forced to go their separate ways when they lose their home and neither of their five children will take both parents. There is a memorable scene from the film where Beulah Bondia recites a heartwarming poem “Are You Afraid”, written by composer Leo Robin. McCarey believed it was his best movie. When he accepted his Oscar for Best Director for The terrible truth, which was released the same year, he said, “Thanks, but you gave it to me for the wrong image.”

The poem “Are You Afraid” and the film in which it was presented, Up to tomorrow, have had a great influence on the arts. In Citizen Kane, Kane’s final statement of “Rosebud” has been called the “biggest mystery in cinema”, and to date there is a lot of guesswork but no definitive answer as to the origin of this name that was on the sled. childhood of Kane. Now, however, this film with the poem “Are You Afraid” may provide the answer. The husband mentions very clearly that “[she] used to mark this page with a rosebud. “Due to the fact that the scenario of Citizen Kane was not written until after 1940, and that Up to tomorrow was a favorite of Orson Welles, with the heavy nostalgic rosebud symbolism marking a couple’s favorite poem, it is very likely that the term “Rosebud” came from this scene with the poem in Up to tomorrow.

Leo Robin’s wife Cherie Robin and actor Bob Hope sponsored Leo for a star because they wanted to get Leo recognized for the legacy that Roy Trakin, who is cream of cream of entertainment journalism, reported on September 30, 2019, in its vivid and inimitable style, in its variety article, “Thank you for the memory: How Leo Robin helped Usher in the golden age of film song“Many young actors have had their great luck when given a Robin song to sing about, like Bob Hope, who got his six months after Leo Robin wrote the poem ‘Are You Afraid. Bob Hope attributed Leo’s heartfelt words to launching his career, saying on January 2, 1985, “I owe Leo Robin a great deal. He and his partner have given me a memory that I have carried around me for 46 years.” It’s a melodic masterpiece called “Thank you for the memory.” No one works alone in this business. We all stand on the shoulder of giants and Leo was a giant who came, just as I needed a shoulder to hold me up. I came to Hollywood and got a song like this for my debut. How lucky a guy can be. “Thanks for the memory” won the ‘Oscar that year and I had a pretty exciting ride on his coattails. “

The Hollywood Chamber appears to be afraid to honor its obligation to install the star which was awarded to Leo Robin over 30 years ago. At odds with its mission, the Hollywood Chamber does not do justice to Robin’s appointment. Instead, we are witnessing the injustice of Leo’s long-lost star and the Hollywood Chamber’s refusal to honor its pledge in memory of Robin. This has always been true when a letter has been “Returned to Sender” the sender will verify the address and resend it. In 1990, the Hollywood Chamber prevented the star’s installation by placing in its files the letter of acceptance which had been returned to the sender and did not attempt to return it. The Hollywood Chamber made no attempt to warn sponsor Bob Hope, who was one of the world’s most famous artists at the time. The Hollywood House was to have Bob Hope’s number thanks to its own relationship with him. What the Hollywood House did after the letter was “Return to Sender” was not customary practice, but smelled of contempt for those honored by the Walk of Fame Committee.

Over the past sixty years, the Hollywood Chamber has managed to keep track of 2,694 award winners and ensured that each of them received a star, which was then successfully installed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – at the except Leo Robin. You’d think today’s Hollywood Walk of Fame would honor decisions made by those who served before them. At this point, one can’t help but conclude that Robin, his sponsors, family, and the 1990 Walk of Fame Committee, itself, were treated unfairly by the Hollywood Chamber. Now is the time for the Hollywood House to stop being afraid to honor their obligation to install the star that was awarded to Leo Robin over 30 years ago and hand over the long lost star. in its rightful place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

