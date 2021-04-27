Disney Reveals Jungle Ride Change With Trader Sam Gift Shop





Walt disney world made a massive change to his Jungle cruise already and it has to do with Trader Sam. Jungle cruise racers will remember the animatronic character of Trader Sam at the end of the race. But the trader Sam has now been removed from the adventure. Instead, Disney replaced Trader Sams animatronic with their own gift shop, which will appear at the end of the ride. According to Disney Parks, Trader Sam’s character will run a new Lost $ Found store, which will be shown in the final scene of the rides. Clearly, Sam is betting on an established reputation as the best merchant in the jungle! But, although he is lost and finds a new inventory, it is the animals that have the final say, according to Disney Parks. Disney shared a new render for the ride, which you can see below. Jungle Cruise Changes In January, Disney announced that it would improve the Jungle Cruise ride to address and correct negative representations of cultures, as I wrote for the Deseret News. The route has already been criticized for its racist overtones. Disney said it plans to improve the ride to reflect and value the diversity of the world around us, according to Hollywood journalist. Imagineers are constantly looking for opportunities to improve their experiences, and when it comes to updating classic attractions, they use a very careful and thoughtful approach, Disney officials said in a statement, according to The Orange County Register. In this particular case, Imagineers created a storyline that builds on what people like the most while simultaneously addressing negative representations. The changes to Jungle Cruise were announced after Disney announced it would be redesigning Splash Mountain to focus on characters from The Princess and the Frog instead of Song of the South.

