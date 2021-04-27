Amanda Kloots still cries every day after the death of her husband Nick Cordero | Entertainment





Amanda Kloots still cries every day almost a year after the death of her husband. The 39-year-old star lost her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, in July 2020 to complications from COVID-19 and admits she is still trying to overcome her grief after the tragedy. Amanda, who has 22-month-old son Elvis with Nick, said: “A lot of people have said to me, ‘It’s getting easier (and) the weather is helping,’ and I’m not sure if I’ve got it. still found that. “I still cry pretty much every day. It’s growing pains.” The new co-host of “The Talk” admits that “every day is different”, but that she “does everything I can to stay healthy, active and happy”. Amanda says she isn’t sure if time will heal her sense of grief, but admits having the tools to cope with the loss makes it easier. She told Us Weekly magazine: “I think it gets easier because you learn tools to help you. And at first you don’t know those tools yet.” The TV personality confessed that there are times, especially since she sees Elvis growing up, when the loss of Nick hits even harder. Amanda said, “With Elvis like there are so many things he does or there are times in life that you just want your person to be there to celebrate. “And I think that’s where it gets harder because you miss you so much.” Kloots had previously spoken on social media about the “beyond surreal and horrific” experience of collecting her husband’s ashes. She wrote at the time: “It was beyond surreal and horrible. But they are in my possession and a good friend of mine said a nice piece of advice: ‘look at it like you have with you now. ‘. Which is a really cool way to look at it, which is true. “

